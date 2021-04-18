How Will the New Super League Change European Football?

Twelve of the most prominent teams in European football announced the formation of a new Super League which should set the stage for some fantastic matches when the league starts play next year. In total, 15 clubs are expected to start play in this new league although the final three teams have yet to be announced.

The teams that have committed to the new league are a who’s who of elite football franchises. They include AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.

This new league promises to provide a lot of high quality play and many of the biggest stars in the world.

The plan for the new league involves playing midweek games commencing in August. The teams will be broken up into two groups of 10 and play each other team in their group twice, once home and once away. The top three teams in each group will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals while the fourth and fifth place clubs will play a two-leg playoff to earn the final spot in the quarterfinals.

The next two rounds of the playoffs will also be two matches with the team scoring the most total goals advancing. The championship is scheduled to be a single match played at a neutral site.

The teams also expect to create a women’s league that will get started as soon as possible after the men’s league gets under way.

There are still many questions to be answered. Will these mid-week fixtures create problems for some of these teams over the course of the season? Will players get tired and falter in their regularly scheduled matches in the English Premier League or La Liga? Will the extra revenue provided by these matches give the teams participating in them an edge at signing star players? How will this effect the Champions League and other FIFA and UEFA competitions?

Right now, the teams involved with the new proposed circuit say they want to continue to compete in their traditional leagues and all other FIFA and UEFA competitions.

However, the initial indication from traditional football leagues and federations has been hostile. They are saying that any teams that join this proposed new league will be banned from playing in any other competition at the domestic, European or world level and their players will not be allowed to represent their respective countries’ national teams.

Obviously, the bottom line, as always in professional sports, is about money. This new proposed league would provide fans with the opportunity to watch some of the most prestigious organizations in the world going head-to-head. The games would be entertaining and fans would have the chance to see many of the world’s best football stars compete in high-level matches.

The remaining question is at what cost? More details should be coming soon and we will see what impact this plan will have on European football going forward. The possibilities are intriguing, no doubt, but for now, this remains a dream team scenario.