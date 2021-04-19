Chris Weidman Scouting Report
Vitals
6’2″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
June 17, 1984
Record
15-5 (UFC: 11-5)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
Two-Time NCAA D1 All-American in wrestling
Two-Time National Junior College All-American in wrestling
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
Ring of Combat Middleweight Champion: 2010 (one successful title defense)
UFC Middleweight Champion: 2013-2015 (three successful title defenses)
Strengths
– skilled & experienced wrestler
– a takedown machine
– extremely successful in his takedown attempts
– impenetrable takedown defense – only been taken down by Luke Rockhold & Yoel Romero
– has shown real good submission skills
– has already beaten one of the greatest of all-time twice
– well coached (Serra-Longo Fight Team)
– can compete and excel on short notice
– finishes fights
– grinds out wins
– long reach
– dangerous striking ability
– diverse striker
– relentless in the cage – controls the Octagon
– knockout power in his hands, elbows
– good kicks
Weaknesses
– needs work on his striking ability
– not a very accurate striker
– has had cardio questioned (could be due to short notice/large weight cuts)
– chin is gone – knocked out in five of his last seven fights
– only two wins in over three years
– certainly seems like he’s shot as a fighter
– big time slump: 1-6 record over the past five years
Synopsis
Chris Weidman had a meteoric rise in the sport – UFC Middleweight Champion after only 10 fights! His fall was also just as spectacular.