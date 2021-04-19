Combat

Fight of the Day: Kron Gracie vs. Marcelo Garcia

Fight of the Day: Kron Gracie vs. Marcelo Garcia

Combat

Fight of the Day: Kron Gracie vs. Marcelo Garcia

By April 19, 2021 10:05 am

By |

 

Date: September 24, 2011
Card: 2011 ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships
Championship(s):
Venue: FM Capital Arena
Location: Nottingham, England

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home