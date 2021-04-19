Celtics

Rapid Recap: Hospital Celtics return, get worked over by Bulls

I knew it was going to be a rough night when I learned cheap-ass NBC Boston was serving us Brian Scalabrine as the play-by-play guy for tonight’s game vs Chicago. The only bright note in the 102-96 loss was hearing Danny Ainge candidly criticize his team’s sloppy and disjointed play for two hours.

First off, the Celtics suited up without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, both out due to non-Covid related illness. There’s some wild speculation their conditions may be related to reactions to vaccinations. Rob Williams (sore left knee) and Evan Fournier (Covid) remained out.

Jayson Tatum may have recorded his first career triple-double (14 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists), but the Celtics really needed his scoring tonight and he woefully underperformed (3-17 FG). JT also had some bad turnovers and questionable offensive decisions late in the game. Jaylen Brown finished with a team-high 23 points (10-15 FG) but was a non-factor for most of the 2nd half.

The Celtics had no answer for Nikola Vucevic (29 points) and surrendered 9 offensive rebounds for 18 2nd-chance points. In 22 painful minutes, Grant Williams logged as many fouls (3) as field goals and rebounds.

(There was nothing worth sharing from that 3rd quarter)

