The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Andrey Fedosov +700 over Mahammadrasul Majidov
Notable New Champions:
- EBU European Union Cruiserweight Champion: Fabio Turchi
- WBC World Female Heavyweight Champion: Hanna Gabriels
- WBA World Female Light Heavyweight Champion: Hanna Gabriels
Going Forward:
- The Jake Paul War Wagon Blitzes On: Bizarre as the stoppage might have been, you can’t argue with the knockdown, which was a sharp right, that floored Ben Askren and maybe gave some credence and cred to Jake Paul’s boxing abilities. What the hell or who the hell is next is anyone’s goddamned guess.
- Let’s Get Unified: And still WBO Middleweight champion despite a valiant effort from Liam Williams on Saturday, Demetrius Andrade looked absolutely sharp as hell. Andrade and promoter Eddie Hearn weren’t shy about calling out every other champion in the division, including Canelo, afterwards.
- It’s Triller’s World, We’re Just Living in It: Possibly came near 2 million PPV buys, bought Fite to control their distribution, AND might have legit fights like Prograis-Broner on its cards? Folks, we have a new heavyweight in professional boxing.