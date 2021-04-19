The Race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot Will Go Down to the Wire

The 2020-21 English Premier League season is heading for the home stretch. It has been a unique season because of the Covid-19 pandemic with few fans in the stands for many matches. That created a different atmosphere in stadiums across the country.

While the race for the top spot in the standings is always a critical focal point for football fans around the world, the race for the Golden Boot Award, which goes to the league’s top goal scorer each year is also an important competition that fans pay close attention to.

Right now, there are three players who are in the thick of the race for the Golden Boot and each of them are exciting and talented players. Here is a look at the three favorites for the Golden Boot Award.

Here are the top three contenders for the Golden Boot Award:

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

The 26-year-old native of Portugal has been the spearhead of Manchester United’s attack this season and has scored 16 goals in 32 Premier League matches for Man U.

Fernandes has already scored two goals in a game twice this season in Premier League competition. His best game came on the road against Everton when he scored twice and added an assist in a 3-1 win for Manchester United.

Right now, Fernandes is in the prime of his career. He is the type of midfielder who controls the tempo of a game and is dangerous any time he gains possession of the ball.

Fernandes was the Premier League’s Player of the Month for November and he would love to add the Golden Boot Award to his collection of honors.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Liverpool has had a disappointing season while trying to defend their title, but the 28-year-old Egyptian remains one of the top goal scorers in the Premier League. Saleh has 19 goals in 30 EPL games this season including a hat trick in Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Leeds United in this year’s season opener.

Salah has a dangerous shot and knows how to vary the pace of his attack to keep defenders off balance. He also has an accurate shot and uses his speed to get space that creates scoring opportunities.

Rumors have been circulating that Salah may not be happy in Liverpool and could be a transfer candidate, although the brass at Liverpool FC is doing all it can to keep their star goal scorer happy.

Salah remains one of the best goal scorers in the Premier League and is a top candidate to win this year’s Golden Boot Award.

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Kane is leading the Premier League in goals right now with 21 in 30 matches. The Tottenham star scored a career-high 30 goals back in 2017-18 and is trying to meet or exceed that plateau again this season.

He has been remarkably consistent this season and has five Premier League matches with two goals. His most productive match was a one-goal, four assist performance in Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton in September.

Kane is also the captain of the English National Team. Some critics say Kane backs into defenders trying to get fouls called. Regardless of this criticism, Kane remains one of the most dangerous scorers in the game today and is presently the favorite to win the Golden Boot.