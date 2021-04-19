UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 19/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jan Blachowicz
|700
|2
|2
|2
|Glover Teixeira
|396
|3
|4
|3
|Aleksandar Rakic
|230
|4
|5
|11
|Johnny Walker
|217
|5
|6
|4
|Dominick Reyes
|208
|6
|3
|7
|Anthony Smith
|206.5
|7
|7
|9
|Volkan Oezdemir
|192
|8
|8
|14
|Jimmy Crute
|190
|9
|15
|12
|Ryan Spann
|176.5
|10
|10
|15
|Paul Craig
|168
|11
|11
|8
|Magomed Ankalaev
|163
|12
|9
|13
|Misha Cirkunov
|133.5
|13
|11
|Ovince Saint Preux
|130
|14
|18
|16
|Jamahal Hill
|109
|15
|13
|5
|Thiago Santos
|106
|16
|14
|10
|Nikita Krylov
|105
|17
|16
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|101
|18
|17
|Ion Cutelaba
|94
|19
|23
|Alonzo Menifield
|90
|20
|19
|6
|Jiri Prochazka
|80
|21
|NR
|Da Un Jung
|78
|22
|22
|Ed Herman
|70
|23
|25
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|59
|24
|20
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|56
|25
|21
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|46.5
|26
|26
|Dustin Jacoby
|46
|27
|28
|Modestas Bukauskas
|40
|28
|26
|Devin Clark
|38
|29
|32
|Danilo Marques
|19
|30
|33
|Aleksa Camur
|18
|30
|33
|Maxim Grishin
|18
|30
|31
|William Knight
|18
|33
|33
|Mike Rodriguez
|13
|34
|36
|Ike Villanueva
|10
|34
|36
|Marcin Prachnio
|10
|36
|39
|John Allan
|9
|37
|40
|Andreas Michailidis
|0
|37
|40
|Carlos Ulberg
|0
|37
|NR
|Fabio Cherant
|0
|37
|NR
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|0
Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings
