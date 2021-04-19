UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 19/21

MMA Manifesto

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jan Blachowicz 700
2 2 2 Glover Teixeira 396
3 4 3 Aleksandar Rakic 230
4 5 11 Johnny Walker 217
5 6 4 Dominick Reyes 208
6 3 7 Anthony Smith 206.5
7 7 9 Volkan Oezdemir 192
8 8 14 Jimmy Crute 190
9 15 12 Ryan Spann 176.5
10 10 15 Paul Craig 168
11 11 8 Magomed Ankalaev 163
12 9 13 Misha Cirkunov 133.5
13 11 Ovince Saint Preux 130
14 18 16 Jamahal Hill 109
15 13 5 Thiago Santos 106
16 14 10 Nikita Krylov 105
17 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 101
18 17 Ion Cutelaba 94
19 23 Alonzo Menifield 90
20 19 6 Jiri Prochazka 80
21 NR Da Un Jung 78
22 22 Ed Herman 70
23 25 Kennedy Nzechukwu 59
24 20 Michal Oleksiejczuk 56
25 21 Khalil Rountree Jr 46.5
26 26 Dustin Jacoby 46
27 28 Modestas Bukauskas 40
28 26 Devin Clark 38
29 32 Danilo Marques 19
30 33 Aleksa Camur 18
30 33 Maxim Grishin 18
30 31 William Knight 18
33 33 Mike Rodriguez 13
34 36 Ike Villanueva 10
34 36 Marcin Prachnio 10
36 39 John Allan 9
37 40 Andreas Michailidis 0
37 40 Carlos Ulberg 0
37 NR Fabio Cherant 0
37 NR Nicolae Negumereanu 0

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 


