Gameday 46: Penguins vs. Devils

Penguins (28-14-3) vs. Devils (14-24-6)
PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
Tuesday, April 20 | 7:00PM Eastern
MSG+ 2 | AT&TSN-PT
The Penguins are back in Pittsburgh as they play host to the reeling Devils, kicking off a three-game series against them and a five-game homestand that could determine significant chunks of playoff positioning in the East.
The Pens are coming off a weekend split in Buffalo against a Sabres team that has shown some resiliency as of late. The Pens took a 3-2 win on Saturday but dropped a 4-2 decision on Sunday. A split ain’t bad considering that 3PM starts usually spell disaster for this club.
This is a big game for the Penguins, and a big chance to bank points against inferior competition. The Penguins have these 3 tilts to finish off their season series against the Devils, then close out the season with a pair of games each against Boston, @ Washington, @ Philadelphia, and Buffalo.
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
McCann – Carter – Zucker
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues
Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour
Defense
Dumoulin – Letang
Matheson – Ceci
Pettersson – Marino
In Net
Jarry
The Devils have lost 6 in a row, and 10 of their last 11. They’re next to last in the league, suddenly just 3 points ahead of the well documented shitpile that Buffalo has been for most of the year.
Presented without context:
Forwards
Kuokkanen – Hughes – Sharangovich
Johnsson – Hischier – Studenic
Wood – McLeod – Bastian
Foote – Maltsev – Merkley
Defense
Smith – Subban
Murray – Severson
Siegenthaler – Tennyson
In Net
Blackwood
Play above the competition.
ICE Cold Fact: Whenever you’re dealing with a Negative person.. Remember ‘Negativity comes from a Sunken Place’ 💎
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 19, 2021
Go Pens.