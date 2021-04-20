NHL

Gameday 46: Penguins vs. Devils

Penguins

By April 20, 2021 7:31 am

Penguins (28-14-3) vs. Devils (14-24-6)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday, April 20 | 7:00PM Eastern

MSG+ 2 | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins are back in Pittsburgh as they play host to the reeling Devils, kicking off a three-game series against them and a five-game homestand that could determine significant chunks of playoff positioning in the East.

The Pens are coming off a weekend split in Buffalo against a Sabres team that has shown some resiliency as of late. The Pens took a 3-2 win on Saturday but dropped a 4-2 decision on Sunday. A split ain’t bad considering that 3PM starts usually spell disaster for this club.

This is a big game for the Penguins, and a big chance to bank points against inferior competition. The Penguins have these 3 tilts to finish off their season series against the Devils, then close out the season with a pair of games each against Boston, @ Washington, @ Philadelphia, and Buffalo.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

 Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues

Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

The Devils have lost 6 in a row, and 10 of their last 11. They’re next to last in the league, suddenly just 3 points ahead of the well documented shitpile that Buffalo has been for most of the year.

Presented without context:

Forwards

Kuokkanen – Hughes – Sharangovich

Johnsson – Hischier – Studenic

Wood – McLeod – Bastian

Foote – Maltsev – Merkley

Defense

Smith – Subban

Murray – Severson

Siegenthaler – Tennyson

In Net

Blackwood

Play above the competition.

Go Pens.

