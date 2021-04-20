Manny Oyeleke move to Chesterfield

Port Vale can confirm that midfielder Manny Oyeleke has joined Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Manny signed for Port Vale in 2018 after moving from Aldershot, initially forming a midfield partnership with Luke Joyce.

He scored his first Port Vale goal in a 2-0 home win over Northampton in November 2018/2019 season, which was selected as the League Two goal of the weekend as well as other notable strikes including the stunning last gasp equaliser against Lincoln City.

Manny made a total of 63 appearances during his time with the Valiants, scoring 5 goals.

Chesterfield F.C. currently sit seventh in the National League standings, chasing promotion to Sky Bet League Two and will be hoping Oyeleke can assist in their challenge for league football.

Emmanuel joins up with Chesterfield Manager James Rowe, who was assistant during his time with the Aldershot Town F.C.

In a statement the club made it clear that it was appreciative of Oyeleke’s contributions:



“Port Vale would like to thank Manny for his contributions and wish him all the best for the future.”

Another midfielder Scott Burgess is waiting patiently to take his opportunity, and Manny’s move hopefully will bring him that chance.

Central midfielder Scott Burgess, age 23, is determined to take his chance when he gets it as he looks to play a role in Darrell Clarke’s Port Vale side.

Darrell Clarke who took over Port Vale a couple of months ago is already a distinguished manager despite of the fact that he is relatively young at the age of 43.

The Vale fans were euphoric when he took over PortVale as he is seen as an up and coming man with an already established profile. Some five years ago, he turned down the position of Leeds United manager.

Scott Burgess has found himself out of the matchday squad and facing plenty of competition for a place in a team that has won six league games in a row.

Burgess has only started one game since Clarke took over on February, 15th but the manager has stressed he hasn’t fallen out with the player and has praised his attitude in training.

Burgess is just having to be patient, but he is under contract for another season having signed a new two-year deal in 2020.

Scott told the club: “I have to just keep working hard and stick to what I know I can do. I believe I am good enough to play. It’s just about proving that every day in training and, when that opportunity comes, you have to try to take it

“You have to make sure you stay ready. We have a big squad and a lot of players, particularly in centre mid and there’s a lot of quality there. So, it’s about making sure I am ready when I get the chance and proving I can play.”

Header Image by yellow book – Chesterfield v Aldershot, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16023019