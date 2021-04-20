ONE on TNT III Preview

ONE Championship returns on April 21st for the third installment of their ONE on TNT series, filmed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 7th. The series will conclude with a fourth event on April 28th, which airs live on TNT.

ONE on TNT III is headlined by former UFC bantamweight contender John Lineker, who takes on American Troy Worthen. Worthen is a late notice replacement for Lineker’s original opponent Stephen Loman, who was withdrawn from the bout due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Lineker (33-9) will be looking to add to his two-fight winning run under the ONE banner, which includes wins over Muin Gafurov and Kevin Belingon.

Worthen (7-1) will be looking to get back into the win column following a loss to Yusup Saadulaev in December. Prior to that, he opened his ONE tenure with three straight wins.

The co-main event features longtime ONE staple Reece McLaren (14-7), who will be looking to add to a two-fight win streak of his own and stake his claim for a flyweight title shot when he takes on Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu.

Wakamatsu (13-4) is riding a three-fight win streak, following a submission loss to Demetrious Johnson back in March 2019 at ONE: A New Era.

Also on the card, Marat Gafurov (18-3) takes on Rae Yoon Ok (13-3), with the winner slated to face American star Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT IV.

The card is rounded out by a strawweight MMA contest, as well as a catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai bout between returning Australian legend John Wayne Parr, who faces Dutch star Nieky Holzken.

ONE on TNT III full card:

Bantamweight MMA: John Lineker (Brazil) vs. Troy Worthen (USA)

Flyweight MMA: Reece McLaren (Australia) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (Japan)

Catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai: Nieky Holzken (Netherlands) vs. John Wayne Parr (Australia)

Lightweight MMA: Marat Gafurov (Russia) vs. Rae Yoon Ok (South Korea)

Strawweight MMA: Ryuto Sawada (Japan) vs. Miao Li Tao (China)