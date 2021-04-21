MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 21/21

leandro higo

Oct 6, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Leandro Higo (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Joe Taimanglo (red gloves) during Bellator 184 at Winstar World Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Juan Archuleta 330
2 4 7 Leandro Higo 175
3 5 5 Raufeon Stots 174
4 3 6 James Gallagher 151
5 11 9 Jornel Lugo 137
6 2 2 Sergio Pettis 135
7 NR Henry Corrales 126
8 7 Brett Johns 119.5
9 6 10 Cass Bell 95.5
10 8 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) 95
11 9 3 Patchy Mix 77
12 NR John Douma 74
13 10 8 Josh Hill 69
14 16 Jaylon Bates 59
14 16 4 Magomed Magomedov 59
16 13 Keith Lee 41
17 15 Erik Perez 39
18 18 Jared Scoggins 0
18 18 Khurshed Kakhorov 0
18 18 Matheus Mattos 0
18 NR Will Smith 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

