Brett Favre not buying Derek Chauvin trial verdict

The social media world has been buzzing about the Derek Chauvin verdict, and it didn’t take long for an outspoken Hall of Fame quarterback to weigh in.

A lot of the chatter among athletes and sports fans has been in support of the verdict, with Chauvin having been convicted of second-degree murder, involving the death of George Floyd, among other charges. But not everyone shares that popular opinion.

Brett Favre is a bit more old-school, having grown up and lived in the south for quite awhile. He takes on the mindset of others from that particular area that aren’t minorities.

And that’s why when Favre took to his “Bolling with Favre” podcast to oppose the Chauvin verdict, many took note of what he said.

“I find it hard to believe, and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way, I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre said, as transcribed by USA Today Sports. “That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street. I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

Whether he’s right or wrong, props to Favre for going against the grain and sharing an unpopular opinion. Parroting opinions sure gets old quickly.