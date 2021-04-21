How to Play Soccer 101 A Guide for Beginners

Only about 19% of people in the US spend time being physically active each day. Getting exercise is great not only for your physical health but for your mental health as well.

However, there’s a common misconception that the only way to exercise is by hitting the gym. If you’re looking for a fun and creative way to stay active, why not learn a new sport instead? For example, if you learn how to play soccer, you can pick up a new hobby that also benefits your health.

Well, your path to a fun new way to move your body starts here! Keep reading to learn how to become a soccer player, whether as a hobby or something more.

Basic Rules of the Game

During a soccer match, there are two teams, generally with 11 players on each team. However, in some youth soccer leagues, there may be teams with fewer players.

Each game consists of two halves, each lasting 45 minutes. Unlike some other sports, the clock doesn’t stop during play. Instead, the clock continues running for the full duration of each half, with additional time added as needed, based on the referee’s discretion. In between the halves, is a 15-minute half-time period.

Each side of the field contains a goal area, and each team will try to kick the ball into the opponent’s goal area as many times as possible, scoring a point for each goal made. The team with the most points at the end of the game wins.

When you’re new to soccer, it’s important to remember a few key rules:

You cannot use your hands unless you’re the goalie

Kicking, jumping at, charging, hitting, tripping, pushing, and holding an opponent is prohibited and will result in a foul

You cannot touch the ball twice in a row when putting it in play

You cannot throw in the ball and then kick it yourself

If you question a referee’s decision, you may be further penalized

The ball is out of play when it crosses either the goal line or the touchline (also known as the sideline, which runs the length of the field)

Some rules vary depending on which league you play in, but generally speaking, following the rules we’ve outlined above will give you an idea of what to expect when you play for the first time.

Area of Play

A soccer field (which is also known as “the pitch”) can be either outdoors or indoors, at a place like Brisbane Sports Centre. The field must be at least 100 yards long and at least 50 yards wide, with a goal at the center of each end.

Each end also has lines indicating the goalie box, penalty area, and penalty arc. In the exact center point of the field, there’s a halfway line, which divides the field in half. The center spot of that line is known as a center mark and is surrounded by a circle with a 10-yard radius.

A soccer field can be made either of real grass or a man-made grass material, like AstroTurf. After you start playing more regularly, you might realize you have a preference for one type of turf over another, but generally, they’re both comfortable for playing.

Positions

If you want to learn how to be a better soccer player, then you’ll want to try out each position to get a feel for what you’re best at playing. Here’s a quick overview of the positions on a soccer team.

Goalies

A goalkeeper must stay within the penalty area at all times. This is the only player permitted to use their hands, which they can do when defending the goal area against kick attempts from the opposing team.

Forwards

The primary goal of a forward is to score goals for their team. They are also helpful for setting up goals for other teammates. A center forward is the primary scorer on a team, with a knack for scoring goals quickly and often.

Defenders

Defenders play in the area just in front of the goalie, helping to prevent the opposing team to ever have the opportunity to score. There are outside defenders, who play closer to the sides of the field as well as central defenders, who stay in the middle of the field.

Midfielders

Midfielders play across most of the field, as a line of defense between the forwards and defenders. Midfielders run throughout most of the game, so they need to be physically fit and able to run with endurance. They should also be prepared to transition to playing the defender role if the possession of the ball changes quickly to the other team.

Penalties

Just as in any sport, there are certain offenses that players commit that can lead to penalties. The infractions are up to the discretion of the referee, who will blow a whistle and hold up either a yellow or red card when a foul is committed.

A yellow card acts as a warning to a player for breaking the rules. A red card means that a player is being eliminated from the game, meaning their team must play with fewer players than the other team.

If a player gets two yellow cards during the course of the game, that’s the equivalent of a red card, and that player will be pulled from the field. When certain fouls occur, a referee can award the other team with a penalty kick. During a penalty kick, one player is allowed to take one shot at the goal, with only the other team’s goalkeeper defending the shot.

Learning How to Play Soccer Is Fun

Now that you’ve learned more about how to play soccer, what are you waiting for? It’s time to hit the field and start building your soccer skills. Even if it takes a while for you to be able to score or defend a goal, you’ll have fun learning and you’ll get some exercise while you’re at it. It’s a win-win!

