Rapid Recap: Kemba’s big night leads Celtics over Suns, 99-86

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Kemba Walker, but tonight was definitely a peak, as he led the Celtics to a 99-86 win over the Phoenix Suns. The veteran point guard scored 32 points on 11 of 17 shooting (5 of 11 threes) and almost single-handedly fouled out the Suns’ Devin Booker with his knack for taking charges.

The Celtics led by as many as 21 points, despite committing 20 turnovers. Jayson Tatum again shot poorly (3 of 17) but did make a three in the final moments to close it out. Tatum finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. The Celtics’ bench outscored the Suns’ bench, 30-16.

The Suns are the league’s best road team by far, but may have felt the effects of being on a back-to-back. Phoenix committed 17 turnovers and were terrible from the arc (6 of 35). The visitors were led by Chris Paul (who defies time and age) with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in 38 minutes.

As usual, personnel was unsettled.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown (left shoulder bursitis) – OUT

Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 22, 2021

Defense looked great early.

1st team All D pic.twitter.com/U0VCLGQz7c — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) April 22, 2021

My God, what a defensive sequence from Romeo pic.twitter.com/Ge7kCRkPJ1 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 22, 2021

Kemba Walker really feeling it. 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting over the first seven minutes. He was out sick Monday, but you wonder if the time off still helped. He hasn’t played in a game since Saturday night. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 22, 2021

Marcus has eyes in the back of his head #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/nc44dympJr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 22, 2021

End of 1Q: Celtics 26, Suns 21

☘️ Walker: 11 PTS (3-3 3P)

☘️ Tatum: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

☀️ Booker: 5 PTS, 2 REB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 22, 2021

Second quarter.

Tatum runs pick and roll with Parker. Parker rolls, gets an easy dunk. He has scored effectively ever since stepping onto the Celtics roster. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 22, 2021

#Celtics defense is connected and stifling right now. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) April 22, 2021

Last 12 minutes or so have gone: 10-0 Celtics, 10-0 Suns, 14-0 Celtics, 8-0 (and counting) Suns. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 22, 2021

Aaron Nesmith in six minutes – six points, 2-3 from three, one charge drawn on Devin Booker — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) April 23, 2021

#Celtics end 2Q on a16-4 run and lead #Suns 53-37. Walker 19 on 7-for-8 FG, Smart 7, Nesmith 6, Tatum 4; Paul 12, Booker 9. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 23, 2021

Celtics have 12 turnovers, Tatum is 1 for 7, and Jaylen, Rob Williams and Fournier are out. So, naturally, they lead the Suns by 16 at half. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 23, 2021

Third quarter.

Booker now has four fouls, including three charges, two of those drawn by Walker. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) April 23, 2021

Tatum is 2-of-9 FG with 6-6-6 and the Celtics are up 21 on Phoenix. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 23, 2021

Strong finish plus the foul for Tristen#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/kiimxoTWh0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2021

knocked down, but don't count him out pic.twitter.com/zcF5gGqOMt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2021

Celtics lead 77-65 after three Walker – 27 points on 10-12 FGs

Tatum – 8/8/6

Thompson – 9 points, 11 rebounds

Smart – 9 points

Celtics – 8-26 threes

Celtics – 20 turnovers Paul – 16 points

Booker – 13 points, 5 fouls

Bridges – 12 points

Suns – 2-24 threes

Suns – 14 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 23, 2021

Fourth quarter.

Kemba Walker has reached the 30-point mark for the second time this season. The last time? Feb. 26 in a win against the Pacers. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 23, 2021

Kemba knocks down a wild 3 and then draws a charge on the other end, causing Devin Booker to foul out. What a night for No. 8 pic.twitter.com/BXRQpt0j45 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 23, 2021

Kemba ties a season high with 32 PTS in the @celtics home win. Kemba: 11-17 FGM, 5 3PM

Jayson Tatum: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

Chris Paul: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/DpoiKBtZR4 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2021

Box score