Rapid Recap: Kemba’s big night leads Celtics over Suns, 99-86

By April 22, 2021 10:06 pm

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Kemba Walker, but tonight was definitely a peak, as he led the Celtics to a 99-86 win over the Phoenix Suns. The veteran point guard scored 32 points on 11 of 17 shooting (5 of 11 threes) and almost single-handedly fouled out the Suns’ Devin Booker with his knack for taking charges.

The Celtics led by as many as 21 points, despite committing 20 turnovers. Jayson Tatum again shot poorly (3 of 17) but did make a three in the final moments to close it out. Tatum finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. The Celtics’ bench outscored the Suns’ bench, 30-16.

The Suns are the league’s best road team by far, but may have felt the effects of being on a back-to-back. Phoenix committed 17 turnovers and were terrible from the arc (6 of 35). The visitors were led by Chris Paul (who defies time and age) with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in 38 minutes.

