4/22/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

Wrigley Field hasn’t been a very friendly place for the New York Mets (7-6) over the years and 2021 has been no exception. The Mets’ defense has let them down against the Chicago Cubs (8-9), who have won the first two games of this series, including last night’s 16-4 blowout. With the chance to get their first series victory at Wrigley Field since 2013 gone, the Mets will look to avoid getting swept as they wrap up their six-game road trip against the Cubs tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.
The Mets will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi (0-1, 5.40 ERA) to the bump for his second start of the season. Lucchesi had a rough start at Coors Field on Saturday, giving up three runs in three innings to suffer his first loss of the year. Chicago will counter with righty Trevor Williams (2-1, 5.02 ERA). Williams picked up his second win of the season last Saturday, allowing one run in five innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Luis Guillorme leads off for the Mets tonight as they take on the Cubs from Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/zZJb6XZRo1
— SNY (@SNYtv) April 22, 2021
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lucchesi is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.
- Williams is 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.
- Brandon Nimmo remains out of the Mets’ lineup with a sore right hip but should be available off the bench. Kevin Pillar will start in center field and bat eighth.
- J.D. Davis, whose defense has cost the Mets in each of the past two games, is out of the lineup tonight. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat leadoff.
- Jeff McNeill will get the night off. Jonathan Villar will start at second base and bat seventh.
- The Mets optioned righty Trevor Hildenberger to the alternate site after last night’s game. Sean Reid-Foley, one of the players the Mets acquired from Toronto in the Steven Matz trade, has been recalled to provide a fresh arm to the bullpen.
- Javier Baez (5 for 6, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) and David Bote (4 for 5, 2 2B) have strong numbers against Lucchesi.
- Michael Conforto is 4 for 11 with a double and a homer against Williams in his career.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. The Mets are 2-3 over the first five games with both wins coming in Colorado.