4/22/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

Wrigley Field hasn’t been a very friendly place for the New York Mets (7-6) over the years and 2021 has been no exception. The Mets’ defense has let them down against the Chicago Cubs (8-9), who have won the first two games of this series, including last night’s 16-4 blowout. With the chance to get their first series victory at Wrigley Field since 2013 gone, the Mets will look to avoid getting swept as they wrap up their six-game road trip against the Cubs tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

The Mets will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi (0-1, 5.40 ERA) to the bump for his second start of the season. Lucchesi had a rough start at Coors Field on Saturday, giving up three runs in three innings to suffer his first loss of the year. Chicago will counter with righty Trevor Williams (2-1, 5.02 ERA). Williams picked up his second win of the season last Saturday, allowing one run in five innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Luis Guillorme leads off for the Mets tonight as they take on the Cubs from Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/zZJb6XZRo1 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 22, 2021

