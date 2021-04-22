4k Round 2 (Best of 25): Watch World Snooker Championship 2021 Live Stream Live Streaming Free Online

Heading over to Round one of World Snooker Championship 2021. Watch World Snooker Championship Live Stream 2021 Snooker: If you are a Snooker fan and like to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 online, we have got the best ways for you. Of course, not everyone likes to view the entire World Snooker Championship being at the venue.

Round 2 (Best of 25) 17. Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) vs Anthony McGill (16)

Thursday, April 22nd – 1pm

Friday, April 23rd – 10am and 7pm WATCH LIVE 18. Stuart Bingham vs Jamie Jones

Sunday, April 25th – 10am and 7pm

Monday, April 26th – 1pm 19. John Higgins (5) vs Mark Williams (12)

Friday, April 23rd – 2:30pm

Saturday, April 24th – 10am

Sunday, April 25th – 7pm 20. Mark Allen (13) vs Selby/Maflin

Saturday, April 24th – 2:30pm

Sunday, April 25th – 2:30pm

Monday, April 26th – 7pm 21. Neil Robertson (3) vs Jack Lisowski (14)

Thursday, April 22nd – 7pm

Friday, April 23rd – 2:30pm

Saturday, April 24th – 10am 22. Barry Hawkins (11) vs Kyren Wilson (6)

Friday, April 23rd – 10am and 7pm

Saturday, April 24th – 2:30pm 23. Murphy/Davis vs Yan Bingtao (10)

Saturday, April 24th – 7pm

Sunday, April 25th – 2:30pm

Monday, April 26th – 7pm 24. David Gilbert (15) vs Judd Trump (2)

Sunday, April 25th – 10am and 7pm

Monday, April 26th – 1pm

Today’s world is online, and people prefer to watch matches on their mobile phones, tablets, and even laptops. Talking a bit about Jordan Brown v Ronnie O’Sullivan, 32 of the world’s biggest snooker champions will take part in this event.

The event will run from April 10 to April 17 whereas the actual tournament will begin from April 20. Of course, the players will try their best to beat the opponents and be the world’s best snooker player.

Coming at the cash price, a whopping 5000,000 euros is all set ready for the winner of the World Snooker champion.

Therefore, for all those online snooker lovers, let’s move ahead discover some of the best ways to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 online.

World Snooker Championship Live Stream Channels

Check the full list of channels to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 below.

Europe (excluding UK)

Eurosport and the Eurosport App

China

Youku

Zhibo.tv

Migu

Kuaishou

Liaoning TV

Hong Kong

Now TV

Thailand

True Sport

Taiwan

Sport Cast

New Zealand

Sky Sports

Canada

DAZN

Malaysia

Astrosport

All Other Territories

Matchroom.Live

Best Ways to Watch World Snooker Championship 2021 online

Before we began, we have made sure to include the best possible online viewing sources regardless of your location, we have tried to cover every region so that you don’t need to worry even for a second.

Come along as we are about to unwrap the best and particular ways to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 online.

1. BBC Sport

If you live in the regions of the UK, BBC Sports can be your best and brightest option for watching the World

Snooker Championship. It’s available free of cost where you can just visit the BBC Sports website and stream the entire event.

Still, before you start using BBC Sports, you will need to create an account. In this, it will ask for personal details along with your country code. This is done to verify your location whereas people outside can use VPN to access BBC Sports.

2. BBC iPlayer

Yet another option and the BBC iPlayer come into the limelight. If you are worrying about the video quality of sports events, you can use BBC iPlayer to watch snooker events.

Using the BBC iPlayer, you can watch on-demand videos for up to 30 days. After that, if you want to avail their services, you will need to pay for subscription costs.

Also, BBC iPlayer services are geo-restricted, and if you want to access their services outside the UK, VPN can be your best option.

3. DAZN

Living in the region of Canada and want to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 online, DAZN is the absolute choice. Since years, DAZN is delivering quality streaming services whereas the signup cost is just $20.

Also, if you don’t want to pay money upfront, they have their very own one-month trial period. With this, you can test their service and then pay for the subscription cost.

Still, if you don’t want to get charged after the trial period, make sure to cancel for the subscription plan.

Altogether, DAZN is a cost-effective streaming service which is exclusively for the people of Canada. For residents outside Canada, better use a VPN to access and avail the services of DAZN.

4. Eurosport

Regardless of your location in Europe, you can use Eurosport to watch the entire World Snooker Championship 2021 online. Currently, millions of people use Eurosport to watch sports events in a super high-quality format.

Coming down towards the pricing, it may vary based on the users location. But, at 10 euros, you can avail the monthly pass for watching sports events.

Still, by availing the monthly pass, you get locked for the 12-month subscription plan. Unfortunately, Eurosport delivers no free plan, and you need to research well before opting for their subscription plans.

Currently, Eurosport is available only in Europe and if you live here, thumps up for you. Go for Eurosport streaming service and watch the entire Jordan Brown v Ronnie O’Sullivan online.

5. OSN

Living in the regions of the Middle East and North Africa, opt for OSN to watch Snooker championship matches.

After choosing you just need to sign up and pay for their subscription cost. Usually, the costing goes around 399 AED for which you will have to pay for delivery and pay for the charges.

Also, if you are an existing customer of OSN, you can simply sign up and watch the entire World Snooker Championship 2021 online.

Still, if you live outside the regions of the Middle East and North Africa, better make use of a VPN to use OSN.

6. Sky GO app

All over the world if there is one country who have got diehard snooker fans, New Zealand has to be the name.

Using the Sky Go App in New Zealand, you can access live streaming of Snooker championship at no additional cost.

However, if you are not a subscriber of Sky Go app, you will have to pay NZD $31.99 for availing subscription package.

In New Zealand, Sky Go is the only live streaming broadcaster of the live streaming event.

Therefore, if you want to watch every single match of the Jordan Brown v Ronnie O’Sullivan in New Zealand, Sky Go app is the right choice.

Aside from the regions of New Zealand, you can opt for a better VPN Service, buy their plans and access Sky Sports, from anywhere in the world.

7. Fubo TV

Starting the journey as a simple sports streaming service, Fubo TV has come a really long way. Starting with a base package of $54.99 per month, you can watch the entire Snooker world championship in high quality.

As of now, Fubo TV delivers support for different devices including Roku, Android, FireStick and much more.

Also, if you are not willing to pay upfront, Fubo TV delivers an incredible 7-days trial period. Among the period, you can test their service, and if everything goes well, you can purchase their subscription plans.

8. YouTube TV

If you want to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 online in extremely high quality, YouTube TV is a better option. Indeed, they are delivering services for years and have a faster customer support service.

Their base plan comes at a pricing of $40 per month where you can get access to tons of channels. Among channels, you get plenty of sports ones too to watch wishful sports matches.

Still, you must note that YouTube TV doesn’t offer any trial period. Therefore, research thoroughly before choosing YouTube TV to watch the Jordan Brown v Ronnie O’Sullivan.

9. PlayStation Vue

Delivering support for only PS4, PlayStation Vue has upgraded their services. As of now, they offer support to tons of devices including iOS, Android, Roku, FireStick and more.

At the pricing of $45 per month, you get some good list of channels where the majority of the channels are sports ones. Also, PlayStation Vue gives a terrific 5-days trial period. In this time frame, you can test their streaming quality and then opt for the perfect package to watch the World World Snooker Championship.

10. Sling TV

All over the world, Sling TV is well-known to deliver some of the best and cost-effective plans. Just at the pricing of $25 per month, you can have access to the Orange package.

Even the low-cost package of Sling TV is eligible to stream the entire Jordan Brown v Ronnie O’Sullivan. This is definitely good news for people who like to watch sports in a budget.

What’s more? Sling TV offers an extensive 7-days free trial period. Among the trial service, you can test their video quality and then purchase your wishful plans.

11. Hulu Live TV

Not so famous streaming service, Hulu is another good option to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 online. At effective pricing of $40 per month, you can have access to almost sports channels.

Also, you don’t need to worry about the streaming and can watch your wishful sports events from your homes and offices.

What’s more? Hulu delivers an exclusive set of VOD services. Using Hulu’s Video On-demand services, you can watch Snooker videos, on your demands.

Conclusion

Summing up the entire article, we hope you have gone through every single streaming service. Of course, you can visit the venue to watch the World World Snooker Championship. But, when it comes to a comfortable viewing experience, watching snooker championship at homes is a better option.

As of now, not much time is left for the World World Snooker Championship to start. Go ahead, research thoroughly, choose any of the above channels/services and watch World World Snooker Championship 2021 effortlessly and peacefully.

