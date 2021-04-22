Can you bet on sports if you have a tablet, and what specific things you need to be aware of?

People who don’t have enough free time to use their computer but want to bet on sports have the option to download a mobile app or use their browser and access the bookie’s mobile website version. In both cases, you will have the chance to use a smartphone or a tablet.

Needless to say, the vast majority of bettors prefer the smartphone because the device is smaller. Hence they can carry it wherever they go. Even though it has a lot of advantages, there are certain things that make the tablet a better option for sports betting, so let’s check them out.

The tablet gives you access to a larger screen

One of the big reasons why some sports bettors want to use the tablet is that this device gives the chance to take advantage of a bigger screen. In other words, once you start using the hollywoodbets mobile site, you can get a desktop-like experience from the palm of your hand.

The mobile website will give you access to the same features, regardless if you use a phone or a tablet. Even though some smartphones are more powerful than tablets when it comes down to system resources, it is always better if you have the chance to wager on a bigger screen because you can easily keep track of different data. Moreover, specific betting options, such as live streaming, are way more enjoyable to use.

Unfortunately, some betting applications won’t be available on your tablet

While it’s true that you can use every bookie’s mobile website to wager on your favorite sports, in some cases, you can’t download the mobile app. It doesn’t matter if you have an iPad or a tablet that runs on Android, most sports betting operators only have an app for phones.

The vast majority of bettors probably won’t be bothered by the fact they have to use a mobile site, but it is worth noting that the site might have different limitations that you don’t have to worry about if you use the app.

In some cases, you can only bet over a Wi-Fi network

One of the main disadvantages of using a tablet is that some devices can only connect to the internet over a Wi-Fi network. This means that if you want to bet on the latest golf tournament or any other sport, you have to find a fast and secure Wi-Fi network, which is easier said than done.

You should be careful if you decide to use a public network because most of them are available to everyone. As a result, it might be compromised, which means that hackers could get a hold of your banking information.

If you find yourself in a situation where you can’t use anything other than public Wi-Fi, it is recommended to download a VPN. This will allow you to hide your actual IP address, which is always good in these situations.