Gameday 47: Penguins vs. Devils

Penguins (29-14-3) vs. Devils (14-25-6)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday, April 22 | 7:00PM Eastern

MSG+ 2 | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins hit the reset and play part two of the trilogy against the Devils on Thursday night.

The Penguins cruised to a 6-0 lead through 2 periods and then absolute hell broke loose in the third, which is fine and all, because it turns out winning 7-6 in regulation ultimately is exactly the same as winning 6-0 or 60-0 or 600-0.

Seriously, who cares

Coach Sullivan said Kasperi Kapanen is again participating in the morning skate. "At this point, he'll be a game-time decision." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 22, 2021

Tanev skated on his own, Malkin in a non-contact jawn, so that’s cool.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues

Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

The Devils scored six goals in the third period on Tuesday night.

They still lost.

They suck

Forwards

Kuokkanen – Hughes – Sharangovich

Johnsson – Hischier – Studenic

Wood – McLeod – Bastian

Foote – Boqvist – Merkley

Defense

Butcher – Carrick

Murray – Severson

Siegenthaler – Tennyson

In Net

Blackwood

Go Pens.