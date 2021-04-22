Your Morning Dump... Where the Celtics remain riddled with injuries and illness

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Even at full strength, battling the #2 seed in the West would be a difficult task. The Celtics are riddled with injuries and illnesses, so it looks like they will be short-staffed going into tonight’s contest.

Jayson Tatum says his ankle is "feeling pretty good. I don’t see why I wouldn’t play tomorrow."https://t.co/QZtmLMYDLG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 21, 2021

It looks like we will get Kemba after recovering from his illness and Tatum who likely will not be 100%. However, Boston will be without its starting center, forward, and potential bench help with Williams, JB, and Fournier all out.

That means the lion’s share of work will fall on Tatum, with the youngsters like Grant and Romeo doing their best to help. But it will be no small task.

Phoenix presents a unique problem for Boston because it can play both Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder at the same time to neutralize Jayson Tatum. It’s rare Tatum faces a team that can switch multiple imposing defenders onto him, but it will be even easier for Phoenix with Jaylen Brown doubtful due to shoulder bursitis. Tatum is dealing with ankle soreness, but said Wednesday he expects to play.

Every game from here on out has major playoff implications as well:

Things are tight. Three games separate the fourth and eighth seed. Two separate four and seven. The Hawks and Knicks play tonight, with the winner taking sole possession of the fourth seed. Boston, Miami, and Charlotte all have a shot at home court. According to Tankathon, New York has the toughest remaining schedule, followed by Atlanta, Miami and Boston (tied), and Charlotte.

So, the Celtics need to figure out ways to get it done. No excuses, just go out and take care of business. Time to take a step towards home court advantage and prove this team has guts.

Please watch this video, it will be the funniest thing you see today:

Some STRONG opinions on this one 👀🚫 Check out the latest on Wingin' It with @JetBlue ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/updwp0sxOE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 21, 2021

First of all, Does Tatum eat ANYTHING besides tacos? How do you not like mac and cheese? TT not eating fish? I guess his reasoning makes sense but still kind of weird. And every time I see Rob I burst out laughing. They even go back to him and ask what kind because it is so out of the blue. Tipping the cap to the Celtics media team here.

