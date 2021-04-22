Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 23

7:45am: 2021 NHSCA High School Nationals (FloGrappling)

8:00am: BIBA: War On The Shore 4 (FREE Fite.tv)

10:00am: ACA 122 ($2.60 ACA-MMA.com)

10:45am: 2021 Senior European Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 UWW Cadet/U15/Futures Nationals (FloWrestling)

11:50am: UFC 261 Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show (DAZN)

2:00pm: Kay Prospere vs. Sandor Martin/Andoni Gago vs. Gavin McDonnell (DAZN)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: PFL 1 Prelims (ESPN+)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

8:00pm: The PFL 6 Million Dollar Pursuit (ESPN)

8:00pm: American Kombat Alliance 14 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: PFL 1 (ESPN2)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 105 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:30pm: Kenshiro Teraji vs. Tetsuya Hisada/Isao Aoyama vs. Tetsuro Ohashi (YouTube)

Saturday April 24

5:30am: Pretender To Contender: Now or Never ($15.38 Epicentre.tv)

7:45am: 2021 NHSCA High School Nationals (FloGrappling)

8:00am: 2021 Ohio Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 USAW-NJ Folkstyle Intermediate/Girls/Cadets Championships (FloWrestling)

10:45am: 2021 Senior European Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 UWW Cadet/U15/Futures Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: Universum Box Promotion: Flores vs. Harutyunyan ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:30pm: Let Battle Commence: The Lionesses (FREE Fite.tv)

3:00pm: KSW 60 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

5:00pm: King of Kings Classic 6 ($8.39 KOKFights.tv)

6:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: UFC 261 Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+)

6:00pm: Fight To Win 171 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: King’s Return: Felix Jr. vs. Borquez ($12.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Fightnight Live: Jeter Promotions (FloCombat)

8:00pm: UFC 261 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

8:00pm: Blunt Force Trauma 3 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Backflips & Beatdowns ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Christopher Diaz vs. Emanuel Navarrete/Demond Nicholson vs. Edgar Berlanga (ESPN/ESPN+)

10:00pm: UFC 261 ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday April 25

12:00am: Top Rank Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: UFC 261 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 261 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

7:45am: 2021 NHSCA High School Nationals (FloGrappling)

8:00am: 2021 Ohio Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 USAW-NJ Folkstyle Intermediate/Girls/Cadets Championships (FloWrestling)

10:45am: 2021 Senior European Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 UWW Cadet/U15/Futures Nationals (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 22 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: PBC Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: PBC Fight Camp: Arreola vs. Ruiz (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Who asked for a Masvidal-Usman rematch, exactly?

1. UFC 261: Not one, not two, THREE TITLE FIGHTS DAMN YOUR EYES!

2. PFL 1: Professional Fighters League returns after a long wait for another season. As someone who loves all things tournaments, I’m excited to see it return, and the first show is a goody, featuring Showtime Pettis and boxing prospect destroyer Clay Collard.

3. Submission Underground 22: TAG TEAM JIU JITSU CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH. Chael, you magnificent bastard.

4. Fight To Win 171: Takes second place to SUG, but not by much!

5. Kenshiro Teraji vs. Tetsuya Hisada/Isao Aoyama vs. Tetsuro Ohashi: Championship Japanese boxing on YouTube?! Sign my gaijin ass up.

6. Christopher Diaz vs. Emanuel Navarrete/Demond Nicholson vs. Edgar Berlanga: Navarrete defends his world title and Berlanga aims to win his 17th bout out of 17 fights by first-round knockout.

7. ACA 122: Absolutely (heh) loaded card from the folks at Absolut Championship Akhmat, even going down to the prelims featuring names like Bellator vet Chris Honeycutt for an absolute steal of a price.

8. KSW 60: Reasonable price for the most reliable European promotion.

9. The PFL 6 Million Dollar Pursuit: ESPN actually putting some promotion and production behind PFL is pretty damned neat.

10. PBC Fight Camp: Arreola vs. Ruiz: Big boys on deck.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Lightweight Bout: Ruku Kojima (7-3) vs. Yuta Saito (5-7) [Krush 124]

4. Knock Out Lightweight Championship: Takuki Bazooka (c) vs. Shoji Otani [Knock Out 2021 Volume 2]

3. 71kg Bout: Daniel Szott vs. Dovydas Rimkus [KOK Classic 6]

2. Vacant Krush Women’s Flyweight Championship: Kotomi (10-4) vs. Mahiro (6-3-2) [Krush 124]

1. Krush Welterweight Championships: Kona Kato (c) (6-2) vs. Riki Matsuoka (9-7-2) [Krush 124]

BOXING

5. Junior Welterweight Bout: Josue Vargas (18-1) vs. Willie Shaw (13-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. Commonwealth/BBBofC British Middleweight Championships: Denzel Bentley (c) (14-0-1) vs. Felix Cash (13-0)

3. Super Middleweight Bout: Demond Nicholson (23-3-1) vs. Edgar Berlanga (16-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. WBO World Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (32-1) vs. Christopher Diaz (26-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBC World Junior Flyweight Championship: Kenshiro Teraji (c) (17-0) vs. Tetsuya Hisada (34-10-2)

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Bubba Jenkins (14-4) vs. Lance Palmer (22-3) [PFL 1]

4. Lightweight Bout: Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (18-8) [PFL 1]

3. UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (20-3) vs. Jessica Andrade (21-8) [UFC 261]

2. UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (18-1) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-14) [UFC 261]

1. UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (c) (21-1) vs. Rose Namajunas (9-4) [UFC 261]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Gabi McComb vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win 171]

4. Grappling Bout: Ben Egli vs. Kyle Chambers [Submission Underground 22]

3. Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Vagner Rocha vs. William Tackett [Fight To Win 171]

2. Submission Underground Tag Team Championship: John Simon/Ricky Simon (c) vs. Chris Lencioni/Owen Papworth [Submission Underground 22]

1. Submission Underground Absolute Championship: Mason Fowler (c) vs. Andy Varela [Submission Underground 22]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Who’s ready to be disappointed by Usman-Masvidal yet again??

Best Fight of the Weekend: Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Mason Fowler vs. Andy Varela

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Edgar Berlanga over Demond Nicholson

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 261

Upset of the Week: Uriah Hall over Chris Weidman

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman