Best Rec League Sports to Stay Active and Social

Hmmm, hit the gym and work on your beach body, or paint the town red and meet new people? Tough choice.

Why not kill two birds with one stone by joining your local Rec League? Get fit, have fun, and make great friends along the way as you fight for control of the ball.

To help you narrow down an activity, we’ve compiled a list of the best Rec League sports. Now the ball is in your court. Which sport will you choose?

Volleyball

If you’re looking for a full-body workout, volleyball is the way to go. Not only will you develop legs to die for, but you’ll also strengthen your core and arms, and improve your coordination and balance. Volleyball players jump an average of 300 times per match!

You can’t play volleyball without good communication, so you’ll quickly develop a strong bond with your teammates. Whether you’re playing on an indoor court, sand, or at the beach, volleyball is a great way to get fit and make new friends.

Indoor Soccer

Nothing makes a crowd roar louder than a game of indoor soccer. More fast-paced than traditional soccer, indoor soccer has fewer breaks in play and many more scoring opportunities.

If you’re interested in joining your local Rec Sports League, go watch a few indoor soccer games to familiarise yourself with the sport.

Aussie Rules Football

If you enjoy the feeling of adrenaline pumping through your veins, then Aussie Rules football is definitely for you.

Each game is packed with action from start to finish. Professional AFL midfielders run an average of 14km per game! While you won’t be expected to match those stats, Aussie Rules football is certainly one of the most entertaining ways to increase your step count!

Dodgeball

What better way to get rid of your frustration after a long day’s work than by hurling a ball at an opponent? Dodgeball is a great way to work off stress and improve your agility, all while meeting new people.

If you’ve been inactive for a while, this is a great sport to get you back in the game. The rules are simple and the balls are fairly soft. Why not make some inquiries and see if any of your local rec teams could use another player?

Basketball

Basketball is non-stop fun from start to finish. The squeak of your shoes on the court, the swish of the ball in the net, and the rhythm of the dribbling ball are addictive.

Basketball is one of the most social sports as you can play with a flexible amount of players. Play a standard five-a-side game, or cut it down to three-on-three or two vs two. Basketball is also full of mental and physical benefits!

You’ll Soon Be Hooked On These Great Rec League Activities

Instead of spending your free time binge-watching Friends, again, get your blood pumping by joining your local Rec League. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or an enthusiastic newcomer, you’re sure to find nothing but fun and friendships.

With so many sports to choose from you definitely won’t be bored any time soon!

