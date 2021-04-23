Ranking the Tennessee Titans Free Agent Signings

The Tennessee Titans 2020 season ended with a defeat against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card playoffs. The season started with plenty of optimism having been one win away from the Super Bowl in 2019. The team finished with a record of 11-5, won the AFC South and the offense scored plenty of points throughout the campaign.

The Titans needed to Improve defensively if they were to challenge at the business end of the season and with that in mind, signed Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney. However, the former was released by midseason and the latter was placed on injured reserve at roughly the same time of the season. The defense conceded a total of 439 points and remains a concern ahead of the 2020 season.

With that in mind, let us take a look and rank the Tennessee Titans free agent signings, starting with the duo of Denico Autry and Bud Dupree. There is no doubt the Titans needed to add something to their pass rush, that is clear considering the statistics from last season and Titans fans will hope the addition of Autry and Dupree will help in that department. They are ranked as probably the best Tennessee Titans free agent signings as the statistics show between them, they managed 15.5 sacks in 2020.

Both Autry and Dupree are physical players and should set the tone for Tennessee Titans in defense in 2021. The price to attract Dupree was steep but should be a natural fit opposite Harold Landry III and is likely to bring double-digit sack numbers next season. That is exactly what the Titans have been looking for so even at $85 million over 5 years, the move makes sense and Dupree has to be ranked as the number one free agent signing for Tennessee Titans.

Autry collected 7.5 sacks for Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and not only have the Titans added a great defensive tackle to their roster at a good price, but they have also taken away a top player from a division rival in the process. That makes Autry second in our list of the best free agent signing for Tennessee Titans.

In terms of the Titans offense, the addition of Josh Reynolds is a great move. The wide receiver had had 52 catches for 618 yards in 2020 as the third option for Los Angeles Rams and his fitness record speaks for itself, having never missed a game in the NFL over a four year period. It is possible Reynolds could eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2021 and to have a top wide receiver consistently on the field during the season will be a huge plus.