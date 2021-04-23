Ravens are calling it the most mysterious draft in NFL history

This just in from Clifton Brown who covers the Draft for the Ravens:

“It’s easy to find seven different mock drafts with seven different opinions on what the Ravens will do.

“That’s not surprising in an NFL draft that is being called one of the most unpredictable ever. The COVID-19 pandemic made the months leading up to this draft unlike any other, with players opting out or playing only part of the 2020 season, no Combine and no in-person visits by draft prospects.”