Ravens' big trade with Chiefs changes dynamics of Draft

However, when the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year, reported $98.75 million contract extension last season, it became clear that Brown would have to go elsewhere if he wanted to be at left tackle.

A 2018 third-round pick who slid in the Draft after a tough Combine showing, Brown was thrilled to be drafted by Baltimore, where his father became a Ravens legend. Like his father, “Zeus Jr.” became immensely well-liked by his teammates, coaches, the front office and reporters.

The Chiefs, who lost last year’s Super Bowl after both starting tackles were injured and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was routinely pressured, were looking for offensive tackle help. Now Brown will be playing for a team that has been a thorn in the Ravens’ side the past three years.

The Ravens, meanwhile, will be looking for a new starting right tackle. This week, the team reportedly worked out free-agent tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a two-time Pro Bowler who started every game at left tackle the past five seasons in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore could also use one of its extra picks to draft Brown’s replacement. Offensive tackles have been a popular projection to the Ravens in the first round, including Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins and Michigan’s Jaylen Mayfield. Other in-house replacements include Tyre Phillips, who helped step in last season as a rookie, making eight starts.

Here’s where the Ravens will pick (pending more trades):

Round 1 — No. 27

Round 1 — No. 31