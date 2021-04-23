UFC 261 Preview | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.31)

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 31st episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for every fight on Saturday’s UFC 261 fight card!
Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.
Enjoy!
UFC 261 Preview & Picks | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.31)@JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland are back with all the winning picks for this Saturday's HUGE #ufc261 PPV!https://t.co/sRaKZgamnw#ufc #mma #SportsGambling pic.twitter.com/J5qNfXOaQ1
— Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) April 22, 2021
