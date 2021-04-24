Gameday 48: devils

Penguins (30-14-3) vs. Devils (14-26-6)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday, April 24 | 12:30PM Eastern

NHLN | MSG+ | AT&TSN-PT

Welcome back to weekend gameday; the gameday that got drunk last night off of peach margs.

I cannot seriously express how sick I am of writing about the Devils and Sabres. Sweeping this 3 game series is going to feel like beating a small child at madden. Sure you won, but they do not even know the difference between the run and pass plays and for some reason they get chocolate milk and you don’t.

The best thing I can say is that at least this is the last game of the year against the Devils. Hopefully they will use the off season to reflect upon being terrible and boring my entire life.

Boston tomorrow afternoon. Caps looming next week. Hockey that matters about to be in your mouth. Buckle the hell up.

Lines

Tanev and Malkin are both back skating. Bottom 6 gonna be popping off very soon.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues

Sceviour – Jankowski – Kapanen

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

DeSmith

Devils

Go Pens