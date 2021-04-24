Jimmy Crute Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 14 – Jul 24/18 – W (Birchler) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 2/18 – W (Craig) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 234 – Feb 10/19 – W (Alvey) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – L (Cirkunov) – $23,500 ($20,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23/20 – W (Oleksiejczuk) – $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 18/20 – W (Bukauskas) – $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $276,500

