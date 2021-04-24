Combat

Top Rank on ESPN: Navarrete vs. Diaz Picks

Top Rank on ESPN: Navarrete vs. Diaz Picks

Combat

Top Rank on ESPN: Navarrete vs. Diaz Picks

By April 24, 2021 10:55 am

By |

 

WBO World Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (32-1) vs. Christopher Diaz (26-2)

Luke Irwin: After failing to capture the WBO World Junior Lightweight title against Masayuki Ito, Diaz dropped down to featherweight and…got routed by Shakur Stevenson for two secondary titles two years ago. Two decisions over two middling fighters and here we are. Not exactly a runaway freight train of momentum. Navarrete via R7 TKO.

 

Super Middleweight Bout: Demond Nicholson (23-3-1) vs. Edgar Berlanga (16-0)

Luke: We know what this is. Berlanga via R1 TKO.

 

Junior Welterweight Bout: Josue Vargas (18-1) vs. Willie Shaw (13-2)

Luke: Vargas via UD.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

17m

Combat 17m ago

  UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (18-1) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-14) Luke Irwin: (…)

More Combat
Home