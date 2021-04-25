ufc 261 fighter salaries & incentive pay

Wow – what a wild night in Florida at UFC 261. The only thing predictable was champ Kamaru Usman retaining his title and being the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Florida State Athletic Commission won’t release official fighter pay info since the UFC declared it to be a “trade secret”, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Kamaru Usman: $692,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jorge Masvidal: $532,000 ($500,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Weidman: $341,000 ($325,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Valentina Shevchenko: $302,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Smith: $286,000 ($135,000 to show, $135,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rose Namajunas: $182,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Uriah Hall: $156,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhang Weili: $152,000 ($110,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Andrade: $132,000 ($100,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira: $94,000 ($78,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Brown: $91,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeffrey Molina: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Qileng Aori: $64,000 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson: $56,000 ($40,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimmy Crute: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dwight Grant: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danaa Batgerel: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pat Sabatini: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kazula Vargas: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arianne Carnelossi: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tristan Connelly: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stefan Sekulic: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Natividad: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhu Rong: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Na Liang: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)