By Jeff Fox | April 25, 2021 12:00 am

Uriah Hall Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 17 Finale – Apr 13/13 – L (Gastelum) – $8,000

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – L (Howard) – $10,000

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – W (Leben) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – W (Santos) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Silva – Jan 18/15 – W (Stallings) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – L (Natal) – $14,000

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (Bamgbose) – $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Barnett vs Nelson – Sept 27/15 – W (Mousasi) – $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 193 – Nov 15/15 – L (Whittaker) – $49,000 ($44,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – Sept 17/16 – L (Brunson) – $49,000 ($44,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs Hall 2 – Nov 19/16 – L (Mousasi) – $54,000 ($44,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Jotko) – $148,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – L (Costa) – $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Lewis) – $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – W (Carlos Junior) – $130,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – W (Silva) – $145,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – W (Weidman) – $156,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,177,000