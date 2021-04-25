MMA Manifesto

Uriah Hall Career Earnings

Uriah Hall Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Uriah Hall Career Earnings

By April 25, 2021 12:00 am

By |

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 15: Uriah Hall of Jamaica looks on during his bout against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their middleweight bout during the UFC 193 event at Etihad Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

 

Uriah Hall Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

points bet banner

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 17 Finale – Apr 13/13 – L (Gastelum) – $8,000

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – L (Howard) – $10,000

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – W (Leben) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – W (Santos) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Silva – Jan 18/15 – W (Stallings) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – L (Natal) – $14,000

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (Bamgbose) –  $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Barnett vs Nelson – Sept 27/15 – W (Mousasi) – $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 193 – Nov 15/15 – L (Whittaker) – $49,000 ($44,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – Sept 17/16 – L (Brunson) – $49,000 ($44,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs Hall 2 – Nov 19/16 – L (Mousasi) – $54,000 ($44,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Jotko) – $148,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – L (Costa) – $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Lewis) – $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – W (Carlos Junior) –  $130,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – W (Silva) – $145,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – W (Weidman) – $156,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $1,177,000

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home