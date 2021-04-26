Combat

Fight of the Day: Carlos Baldomir vs. Zab Judah

Fight of the Day: Carlos Baldomir vs. Zab Judah

Combat

Fight of the Day: Carlos Baldomir vs. Zab Judah

By April 26, 2021 7:07 am

By |

 

Date: January 7, 2006
Card:
Championship(s): WBC Welterweight Championship (Judah)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

15hr

Mets 15hr ago

This one was a big April win. You know that there are going to be some lulls in a long season, and sometimes those lulls come early. All you (…)

More Combat
Home