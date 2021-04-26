MMA Manifesto

UFC 261 Review (aka Head Kick Communism) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.32)

April 26, 2021

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 32nd episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we look back at Saturday’s gonzo UFC 261 fight card!

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

 

 

