UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 26/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|967
|2
|4
|4
|Leon Edwards
|523.5
|3
|3
|2
|Colby Covington
|455
|4
|5
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|355
|5
|8
|7
|Vicente Luque
|328
|6
|7
|3
|Gilbert Burns
|321.5
|7
|9
|6
|Stephen Thompson
|300
|8
|10
|13
|Li Jingliang
|299.5
|9
|12
|Muslim Salikhov
|263
|10
|11
|8
|Michael Chiesa
|238
|11
|6
|5
|Jorge Masvidal
|230
|12
|14
|James Krause
|224.5
|13
|16
|15
|Sean Brady
|215
|14
|15
|Claudio Silva
|205
|15
|17
|Warlley Alves
|202.5
|16
|NR
|Francisco Trinaldo
|200.5
|17
|13
|10
|Neil Magny
|197.5
|18
|20
|Randy Brown
|193
|19
|NR
|9
|Demian Maia
|180
|20
|18
|12
|Geoff Neal
|175.5
|21
|22
|Khaos Williams
|168
|22
|47
|Max Griffin
|167
|23
|28
|Miguel Baeza
|149
|24
|24
|Matt Brown
|130
|25
|26
|14
|Belal Muhammad
|120
|25
|19
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|120
|27
|26
|Jake Matthews
|117.5
|28
|22
|16
|Robbie Lawler
|112
|29
|34
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|110
|30
|36
|Nicolas Dalby
|108
|31
|31
|Dwight Grant
|107
|32
|37
|Khamzat Chimaev
|103
|33
|30
|Alan Jouban
|102
|34
|37
|Peter Sobotta
|101
|35
|34
|Lyman Good
|94
|36
|25
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|92
|37
|33
|Daniel Rodriguez
|91
|38
|29
|Mike Perry
|82.5
|39
|40
|Michel Pereira
|81
|40
|32
|Song Kenan
|76.5
|41
|42
|Dhiego Lima
|76
|42
|48
|Takashi Sato
|70
|43
|61
|Impa Kasanganay
|68
|43
|39
|Ramazan Emeev
|68
|45
|44
|Tim Means
|67
|46
|44
|Diego Sanchez
|64.5
|47
|40
|Mickey Gall
|59
|48
|43
|Bryan Barberena
|57
|49
|44
|Alex Morono
|56
|50
|50
|Mounir Lazzez
|54
|51
|52
|Matthew Semelsberger
|49
|52
|54
|Christian Aguilera
|45
|52
|53
|Laureano Staropoli
|45
|52
|51
|Sasha Palatnikov
|45
|55
|55
|David Zawada
|36
|56
|56
|Carlos Condit
|29
|57
|49
|Alex Oliveira
|27
|58
|57
|Jason Witt
|18
|59
|57
|Court McGee
|12
|60
|NR
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|10
|60
|59
|Gabriel Green
|10
|60
|59
|Mike Jackson
|10
|63
|NR
|Nate Diaz
|9
|64
|62
|Jared Gooden
|0
|64
|62
|Louis Cosce
|0
|64
|62
|Niklas Stolze
|0
|64
|62
|Philip Rowe
|0
|64
|62
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|0
|64
|NR
|Stefan Sekulic
|0
Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings
