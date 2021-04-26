UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 26/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967 2 4 4 Leon Edwards 523.5 3 3 2 Colby Covington 455 4 5 Santiago Ponzinibbio 355 5 8 7 Vicente Luque 328 6 7 3 Gilbert Burns 321.5 7 9 6 Stephen Thompson 300 8 10 13 Li Jingliang 299.5 9 12 Muslim Salikhov 263 10 11 8 Michael Chiesa 238 11 6 5 Jorge Masvidal 230 12 14 James Krause 224.5 13 16 15 Sean Brady 215 14 15 Claudio Silva 205 15 17 Warlley Alves 202.5 16 NR Francisco Trinaldo 200.5 17 13 10 Neil Magny 197.5 18 20 Randy Brown 193 19 NR 9 Demian Maia 180 20 18 12 Geoff Neal 175.5 21 22 Khaos Williams 168 22 47 Max Griffin 167 23 28 Miguel Baeza 149 24 24 Matt Brown 130 25 26 14 Belal Muhammad 120 25 19 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 120 27 26 Jake Matthews 117.5 28 22 16 Robbie Lawler 112 29 34 Shavkat Rakhmonov 110 30 36 Nicolas Dalby 108 31 31 Dwight Grant 107 32 37 Khamzat Chimaev 103 33 30 Alan Jouban 102 34 37 Peter Sobotta 101 35 34 Lyman Good 94 36 25 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 92 37 33 Daniel Rodriguez 91 38 29 Mike Perry 82.5 39 40 Michel Pereira 81 40 32 Song Kenan 76.5 41 42 Dhiego Lima 76 42 48 Takashi Sato 70 43 61 Impa Kasanganay 68 43 39 Ramazan Emeev 68 45 44 Tim Means 67 46 44 Diego Sanchez 64.5 47 40 Mickey Gall 59 48 43 Bryan Barberena 57 49 44 Alex Morono 56 50 50 Mounir Lazzez 54 51 52 Matthew Semelsberger 49 52 54 Christian Aguilera 45 52 53 Laureano Staropoli 45 52 51 Sasha Palatnikov 45 55 55 David Zawada 36 56 56 Carlos Condit 29 57 49 Alex Oliveira 27 58 57 Jason Witt 18 59 57 Court McGee 12 60 NR Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10 60 59 Gabriel Green 10 60 59 Mike Jackson 10 63 NR Nate Diaz 9 64 62 Jared Gooden 0 64 62 Louis Cosce 0 64 62 Niklas Stolze 0 64 62 Philip Rowe 0 64 62 Ramiz Brahimaj 0 64 NR Stefan Sekulic 0

