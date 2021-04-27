Gameday 50: Penguins vs. Bruins

Penguins (32-14-3) vs. Bruins (27-14-6)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday, April 27 | 7:00PM Eastern

NESNplus | AT&T-PGH

The Penguins look to make it a perfect 5-game homestand in the homestretch against the Bruins on Tuesday night at PPG.

The Penguins took a trio of games against the Devils across 5 days, before predicating the back-end of a back-to-back with a stifling 1-0 dispatch of the B’s which was also the front-end of a 2-game series.

With the exception of the quagmire third period of the wild 7-6 win against the Devils last Tuesday, the Penguins have outscored their opponents 16-3 across those 3.66 (repeating of course) games.

The Penguins’ system the past few weeks:

The Penguins’ magic number to ensure a playoff berth is currently 4.

Lange back in the booth tonight.

Evgeni Malkin (20 games missed, lower-body) and Freddy Gaudreau (6 games missed, lower-body) are on the ice for the Pens' full morning skate wearing white no-contact jerseys. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 27, 2021

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Kapanen

Rodrigues – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

In Net

Jarry

The Bruins currently occupy the fourth and final plaoff spot in the MassMutual East Division, holding a 4-point advantage over the New York Rangers. The B’s also have 2 games in hand on the Blueshirts.

Forwards

Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

Hall – Krejci – Smith

DeBrusk – Lazar – Coyle

Ritchie – Kuraly – Wagner

Defense

Grzelcyk – McAvoy

Reilly – Miller

Lauzon – Kampfer

In Net

Rask

