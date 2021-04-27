Guide To Bet On IPL 2021| Predictions

Since IPL 2021 has begun, punters worldwide have now started predicting outcomes to place successful bets. Though the outcomes can be affected by even a single player, there is a good chance that any of the teams can make it to the top. So, it’s important that you do not place wagers blindly and pay attention to the expert predictions.

Predicting the right outcomes is no rocket science but an in-depth analysis of the players and teams, considering their strengths, weaknesses, and past performances. Here are some of the most effective IPL 2021 predictions. These predictions are based on the odds by Melbets.in, which is considered one of the top-tier IPL betting sites.

Most Successful IPL Teams

Here is a table depicting the wins and runner-up status of different IPL teams in all the previous IPL seasons to help punters make a better decision while doing IPL betting online.

Team Winner Runner-Up Mumbai Indians 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) 1 (2010) Chennai Super Kings 3 (2010, 2011, 2018) 5 (2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019) Kolkata Knight Riders 2 (2012, 2014) – Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 (2016) 1 (2018) Rajasthan Royals 1 (2008) – Royal Challengers Bangalore – 3 (2009, 2011, 2016) Punjab Kings – 1 (2014) Delhi Capitals – 1 (2020)

IPL 2021 Winners Prediction: Delhi Capitals (5.50)

Though the favorite team for IPL betting remains Mumbai Indians as they are the champions, there is a high probability of turning tables this year. The young team under excellent leadership has Indian talent like no other IPL team, making them the top choice of bettors as potential winners of IPL 2021 for the first time. Moreover, the Capitals were the first runner-ups in the last IPL, which further adds to their chances of winning this season.

IPL 2021 Bottom Finishers Prediction: Punjab Kings (8.00)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are predicted to end at the bottom of the IPL scoreboard in IPL 2021. The team is definitively not weak by any chance but is consistently inconsistent. Moreover, the Kings have not reached even the playoffs in the last six seasons. Though they might have made some strong acquisitions on paper, the team remains one of the weakest among all.

IPL 2021 Top Four Teams Prediction:

The odds predict the following teams to make it to the playoffs 2021 and are the punters’ top choices.

Mumbai Indians (3.60)

Mumbai Indians is undoubtedly the top contender for IPL 2021 title, as they have already clinched five IPL titles. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the blue team stands firm and is definitely predicted to make it to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (5.50)

The last season’s runner-ups are looked upon not just as the top-four but as the winning champions this season. This extraordinary team full of young players has the potential to turn the game around.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (6.00)

The Kohli-led team hasn’t lifted an IPL trophy since the beginning of IPL and has become the epitome of “unlucky.” Though, the IPL betting experts and odds by the IPL betting sites believe there is a strong chance that the red army will reach the playoffs this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (7.50)

With a great bowling attack and strong middle order, the Morgan-headed team is predicted to reserve their space in the top-4 this IPL. A lethal and aggressive team loaded with overseas players must remain consistent in their performance to make it to the playoffs.

Conclusion

Now that the IPL 2021 is here, the hype surrounding the most popular cricket tournament is huge. The IPL betting market is making millions. But if you also want to earn substantial profits, it’s important that you place wagers only after analyzing the IPL predictions and betting odds. So, go through our IPL betting guide and place informed bets.