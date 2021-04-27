Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics hit rock bottom as OKC snaps 14-game losing streak

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Red's Army

By April 27, 2021 10:22 pm

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Celtics had lost three of their last four, and the perfect remedy for their funk was a date with the OKC Thunder, who had lost 14 straight. Or so we thought.

Instead, in a season filled with bad losses, the Celtics suffered by far their worst defeat, 119-115. OKC controlled the game until the Celtics found some energy in the third quarter and briefly took a lead. But it was tied going to the fourth quarter, and the Thunder outscored Boston in that period, 41-37.

Behind an 18-6 run, OKC went ahead by 11 with two minutes left, but as we’ve seen all season, a late, desperate rally got the Celtics within 3 points in the final seconds. As we’ve also seen all season, it fell short.

Jaylen Brown (39 points, 13 of 26 shooting, 11 rebounds, 4 steals) and Payton Pritchard (career-high 28 points, 9 of 16 shooting, 4 assists) tried to carry the team, but they couldn’t overcome all the disastrous factors.

  • Marcus Smart, 4 of 17 with 1 of 10 from the arc (missed his first 9), technical foul, fouled out.
  • Tristan Thompson, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 5 fouls in 18 minutes.
  • Evan Fournier, 4 of 14 FGs.
  • Celtics, 11 of 49 on threes, while OKC made 13 of 30.
  • Cs were outrebounded, 51-39.

OKC was led by Lu Dort, 24 points, and Darius Bazley, 21 and 10 rebounds. As Mike Gorman said about the Thunder near the end, “They just wanted it more.”

It was a slow start.

Second quarter.

Third quarter.

“Bad” did not just describe the players.

Fourth quarter.

Box score

