Best strategies for soccer betting

Sports betting has become one of the world’s most favorite forms of betting. Today, we have a plethora of choices when it comes to choosing the best sports for betting. However, none of them have managed to garner the same level of popularity that soccer has today.

Today, betting on soccer has become a #1 choice for both amateurs and professional bettors. If you bet right, you could win substantial amounts. But, similar to other types of sports betting, you need to make informed choices. One wrong move, and you may end up making the worst blunder of your life.

If you are looking for the best winning strategies for soccer, they are all listed down in this article.

Corners are the best bets

Successful and open-minded bettors always look for eccentric ways to wager their money. Thankfully, this market offers a lot of types of bets to accommodate these bettors. While it may sound odd, one quirky way of betting to win some decent profits is wagering on the corners.

For a particular team, calculate an average of the corners they kick in each game. With further data like the attack and defense of the opposing team, you should be able to calculate a probable number of corners for your team. Also, include factors like weather and size of the pitch.

Always look for double chance

If you are a new bettor and want to avoid unnecessary risks, then the double chance is the best form of a bet. It will increase your chances of winning if you can get any one of the two events right. While the odds may not be impressive, you can still win a decent amount by placing the right bets.

Wager on the favorites

There is no question as to why you should not bet on the favorites; after all, they have managed to become fan favorites due to several reasons like winning streak, best and most popular players, playing tactics, etc. Betting on the favorites is a sure-shot way to win. Mostly, favorites are more likely to win the match and can augment your win profit by a significant measure.

Small bets always work

Betting small is the safest way to wager on a soccer match, especially if both the competing teams are considered equal. Additionally, betting small is also a recommended way for beginners to learn the ropes of the trade.

Placing small bets may not offer you a gigantic return, but will ensure that you do not lose everything at once.

Bet on the number of goals scored

It is not always recommended that you bet on the favorites. Understandably, the result can go either way. This is where you can try to get creative with your bets. Instead of betting on the winner, you can bet on the number of goals. Calculate the average goals of the team scored in the last few games, and you will have a decent idea of the number of goals the team can score on that match.

Final thoughts

With the help of these tips, you can easily increase your winning probability in soccer betting. However, you should never forget that sports’ betting depends on a bit of luck as well. If you do not win, do not be disheartened. Simply forget about it and try again later!