Combat

Fight of the Day: Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera II

Fight of the Day: Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera II

By April 28, 2021 8:00 am

By |

 

Date: June 22, 2002
Card: For Honor and Pride
Championship(s): WBC Featherweight Championship (Morales)
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11hr

Mets 11hr ago

Garrett Richards had the Mets on a string all night. Is that really saying much these days? Probably not. But Richards held a clinic on (…)

More Combat
Home