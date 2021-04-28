Jiri Prochazka Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – W (Oezdemir) – $153,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $153,500

