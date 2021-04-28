Rapid Recap: Aaron Nesmith shines as Celtics rediscover winning ways vs Charlotte

The Celtics showed a pulse for about 36 of 48 minutes in tonight’s 120-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets and that’s all we can ask for.

Fueled by a red-hot Jaylen Brown (38 points, 13-23 FG) the Celtics led by 20 points after the opening quarter. Predictably, Charlotte methodically worked their way back into the ball game, closing to within 3 points midway through the 3rd and again later in the 4th quarter.

But Brown and Tatum (35 points, 12-23 FG) closed the door with some clutch buckets late, and Aaron Nesmith (yes, that Aaron Nesmith) earned major minutes with some incredible hustle plays. Nesmith finished with a career-high 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. You gotta watch the highlights to believe it.

Hey, a win is better than a loss and that’s all that matters at this point of the season.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been suspended one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2021

We just had a mini tornado inside TD Garden 🌪 pic.twitter.com/HuuW6eq7si — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 29, 2021

20 1st quarter PTS (8-11 FGM, 4-5 3PM) for Jaylen Brown on NBA LP! ☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q5v31Fxqyx — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2021

#Celtics hit 17 FG in 1Q and lead #Hornets 39-19. Brown 20, Tatum 9, Waters 4, Thompson 4; Graham 6 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 29, 2021

Volleyball spike by TimeLord!

Robert Williams' first game back and he's making his presence known on this block pic.twitter.com/CaST7QQZFh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 29, 2021

Chase down block by TimeLord!

get that out of here 🚫 pic.twitter.com/Y64lD3yLOQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 29, 2021

Halftime: Celtics 58, Hornets 47

☘️ Brown: 20 PTS (8-12, 4-6), 5 REB

☘️ Tatum: 15 PTS, 4 AST

☘️ Thompson: 9 PTS, 8 REB (5 OREB) pic.twitter.com/Gq6APLWYYv — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 29, 2021

Celtics scored 39 points in first quarter. They have scored only 27 points over last 15 minutes. — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) April 29, 2021

Cue the defensive lapses

Don't know whether this was Fournier's fault or Waters's, but Tristan Thompson was heated after the bad miscommunication resulted in such an easy dunk. pic.twitter.com/FAX2TlDrKG — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 29, 2021

legit lol’d at fournier’s defense here pic.twitter.com/GvKFRVhkW6 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 29, 2021

And lazy passes

#Celtics lead #Hornets 88-80 after 3Q. Brown 26, Tatum 25, Thompson 12, Pritchard 8; Graham 23, Zeller 14, Washington 14, Bridges 14. Graham has 17 pts in 3Q. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 29, 2021

bottom of the net pic.twitter.com/zu0ZbNfZeM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 29, 2021

The Nesmith highlight reel pic.twitter.com/9qYesmQix1 — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) April 29, 2021

Nesmith more blocks tonight than Semi has had in his last 79 games combined https://t.co/TwjS1qbkVX — Ryan Bernardoni AC⚡️AB (@dangercart) April 29, 2021

Aaron Nesmith with a new career-high of 15 points. He also has 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 blocks. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 29, 2021

☘️ Celtics 120 🐝 Hornets 111 💪🏾 Jaylen Brown: 36 PTS, 13-23 FG, 7-13 3PT

🤩 Jayson Tatum: 35 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST

👀 Aaron Nesmith: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 3 BLK

👑 Robert Williams: 4 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK, 2 STL

🔜 Full-strength C’s vs. Spurs on Friday? — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 29, 2021

Box score