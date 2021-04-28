Celtics

Rapid Recap: Aaron Nesmith shines as Celtics rediscover winning ways vs Charlotte

The Celtics showed a pulse for about 36 of 48 minutes in tonight’s 120-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets and that’s all we can ask for.

Fueled by a red-hot Jaylen Brown (38 points, 13-23 FG) the Celtics led by 20 points after the opening quarter. Predictably, Charlotte methodically worked their way back into the ball game, closing to within 3 points midway through the 3rd and again later in the 4th quarter.

But Brown and Tatum (35 points, 12-23 FG) closed the door with some clutch buckets late, and Aaron Nesmith (yes, that Aaron Nesmith) earned major minutes with some incredible hustle plays. Nesmith finished with a career-high 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. You gotta watch the highlights to believe it.

Hey, a win is better than a loss and that’s all that matters at this point of the season.

Volleyball spike by TimeLord!

Chase down block by TimeLord!

Cue the defensive lapses

And lazy passes

Box score

