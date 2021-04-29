Women's World Curling Championship Live streaming Reddit Online Highlights

Check all channels to watch World Women’s Curling Championship 2021 below. World Women’s Curling Championship finals are Back in action on Sunday. The World Curling Championship will be held in the month of March and the main aim of the live telecast of the event is to make this the most-watched and available to all the fans of the competition.

Fri, Apr 30, 2021 – Sun, May 09, 2021

World championship curling is returning to the Season of Champions.

Last year’s World Men’s Curling Championship was slated to run in Scotland, but, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

Now, a year later, 14 teams from around the globe will call the Calgary bubble inside WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park their home as they pursue world curling supremacy. The World Women’s Curling Championship will also take place in the curling bubble from April 30-May 9.

How to watch the 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship Live Stream on TV?

Schedule

The World Women’s Curling Championship will be a best of 13 series, with the winner moving on to challenge Team New Zealand in the World Curling Championship match in March. There will be two races per race day of the World Women’s Curling Championship. The racing window for each race day will be around 4 pm-6 pm, with the first race of each day scheduled for 4.15 pm.

Draw 1: Friday, April 2, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– Netherlands vs. Russian Curling Federation

– South Korea vs. Italy

– Norway vs. Denmark

– Canada vs. Scotland

Draw 2: Friday, April 2, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

– Japan vs. Germany

– United States vs. China

– Sweden vs. Switzerland

– South Korea vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 3: Friday, April 2, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

– Scotland vs. Denmark

– Canada vs. Japan

– Italy vs. China

– Norway vs. Netherlands

Draw 4: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– Sweden vs. United States

– Switzerland vs. Germany

– Scotland vs. Netherlands

– Canada vs. Denmark

Draw 5: Saturday, April 3, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

– Russian Curling Federation vs. China

– Norway vs. South Korea

– United States vs. Germany

– Sweden vs. Italy

Draw 6: Saturday, April 3, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

– Switzerland vs. Japan

– Netherlands vs. Denmark

– Norway vs. China

– Scotland vs. South Korea

Draw 7: Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– Italy vs. Germany

– Canada vs. Switzerland

– Sweden vs. Russian Curling Federation

– United States vs. Japan

Draw 8: Sunday, April 4, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

– Canada vs. Netherlands

– Scotland vs. China

– South Korea vs. Denmark

– Sweden vs. Norway

Draw 9: Sunday, April 4, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

– Switzerland vs. United States

– Netherlands vs. South Korea

– Japan vs. Italy

– Russian Curling Federation vs. Germany

Draw 10: Monday, April 5, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– Sweden vs. Scotland

– Japan vs. Russian Curling Federation

– Canada vs. United States

– China vs. Denmark

Draw 11: Monday, April 5, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

– Canada vs. South Korea

– Norway vs. Germany

– Netherlands vs. China

– Switzerland vs. Italy

Draw 12: Monday, April 5, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

– United States vs. Italy

– Sweden vs. Denmark

– Switzerland vs. Russian Curling Federation

– Scotland vs. Germany

Draw 13: Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– Sweden vs. Netherlands

– South Korea vs. China

– Japan vs. Norway

– United States vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 14: Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

– Germany vs. Denmark

– Scotland vs. Japan

– Canada vs. Italy

– Switzerland vs. Norway

Draw 15: Tuesday, April 6, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

– Canada vs. China

– Italy vs. Russian Curling Federation

– Scotland vs. Switzerland

– Sweden vs. South Korea

Draw 16: Wednesday, April 7, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– United States vs. Norway

– Sweden vs. China

– Japan vs. Denmark

– Netherlands vs. Germany

Draw 17: Wednesday, April 7, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

– Japan vs. Netherlands

– Scotland vs. United States

– Norway vs. Italy

– Canada vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 18: Wednesday, April 7, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

– Canada vs. Sweden

– Switzerland vs. Denmark

– South Korea vs. Germany

– Scotland vs. Italy

Draw 19: Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– Norway vs. Russian Curling Federation

– Japan vs. South Korea

– Switzerland vs. Netherlands

– China vs. Germany

Draw 20: Thursday, April 8, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

– Japan vs. China

– Scotland vs. Russian Curling Federation

– United States vs. Denmark

Draw 21: Thursday, April 8, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

– Switzerland vs. South Korea

– United States vs. Netherlands

– Sweden vs. Germany

– Canada vs. Norway

Draw 22: Friday, April 9, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– Scotland vs. Norway

– Canada vs. Germany

– Italy vs. Denmark

– Switzerland vs. China

Draw 23: Friday, April 9, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

– Netherlands vs. Italy

– Russian Curling Federation vs. Denmark

– United States vs. South Korea

– Sweden vs. Japan

Qualification Game 1: Friday, April 9, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

– TBD vs. TBD

Qualification Game 2: Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal 1: Saturday, April 10, 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. MT

– TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal 2: Saturday, April 10, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

– TBD vs. TBD

Bronze medal game: Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT

– TBD vs. TBD

Gold medal game: Sunday, April 11, 6 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. MT

– TBD vs. TBD

Teams

Team Games Wins Losses Canada (Bottcher) China (Qiang) Denmark (Nørgård) Germany (Totzek) Italy (Retornaz) Japan (Matsumura) Netherlands (Gösgens) Norway (Walstad) The Russian Curling Federation (Glukhov) Scotland (Mouat) South Korea (Yeong-seok) Sweden (Edin) Switzerland (Schwarz) United States (Shuster)

How to watch the 2021 World Curling Championship on the live streaming?

Watch 2021 World Women’s curling championship Live Stream

Yes, the World’s Men’s curling event for the year 2020 was cancelled due to COVID 19 and the world came to a halt. However, this is the year 2021 and the event is looking to get back on track.

In terms of the date for this event, it will start from the 2nd of April, 2021 where a total of 14 teams will be a part of this event. Right in Calgary, Alta, the event will take place and will keep their eyes on the gold.

Usually, teams have been 13 but this time, they have expanded the listing, and now, China will also be a part of this mega event.

Speaking about the timing for this event, it will take place on the 2nd of April at 6 PM ET. Also, the ending of this event will take place on the 11th of April where the world will get their winner.

Till then, you can browse the given below streaming options that can help you watch this mega event, live online.

