Fight of the Day: Gokhan Saki vs. Remy Bonjasky

Fight of the Day: Gokhan Saki vs. Remy Bonjasky

April 29, 2021

Date: December 6, 2008
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2008 Finals
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

