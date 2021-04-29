Gameday 51: Penguins @ Capitals

Penguins (32-15-3) @ Capitals (32-13-4)

Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

Thursday, April 29 | 7:00PM Eastern

ESPN+ | NBCSWA | AT&T-PGH

The Penguins hit the road to take on their counterpart atop the MassMutual East Division as they take on the Capitals in the Capitol on Thursday night.

The Penguins’ magic number to ensure a playoff berth is still 4. The Rangers won in regulation, and the Penguins failed to complete a perfect homestand, having fallen to the Bruins, 3-1, on Tuesday.

Geno cleared for full contact. Gaudreau also skated with regular jersey. Tanev skating with no-contact threads.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Kapanen

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Zucker

Rodrigues – Gaudreau – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

In Net

Jarry

Would you have it any other way? Even after a rocky patch of their own, it’s yet again the Penguins and the Capitals tangling for the top of the Division and the right to potentially play one another in the second round for the 817th time in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin, though, won’t be in the lineup. He’ll miss his third straight game with a lower body injury. John Carlson, who has also missed time recently – will be a game-time decision.

Vitek Vancek in the crease for the Caps.

Forwards

Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie

Sheary – Eller – Raffl

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Defense

Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen

In Net

Vanacek

Go Pens.