F1 Season 2021 Promises Guaranteed Action but no Guaranteed Audience

All fans of F1 are surely happy about the start of a long-waiting new season. Two races are already behind us, and we can certainly conclude that it is going to be a tough fight for the championship title. The 2021 season promises guaranteed racing action, but because of the whole Covid situation there is still no guarantee that there will be an audience at the races to cheer on their favorite driver.

Why the 2021 season is expected to be different?

F1 Season 2021 is the 72nd running of the F1 World Championship. Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton is about to defend his world championship title of which he won the last four in a row.

For many years, Mercedes has dominated its rivals, with Lewis Hamilton having won the world championship seven times. In most cases, the battle took place either between the two Mercedes drivers or Hamilton and Vettel driving Ferrari. The latter driver faded away, which made Lewis nearly unbeatable in the several last seasons.

However, it will be more challenging for the champion to achieve a victory this year. Max Verstappen driving for Red Bull Racing has high chances to finish the race quicker than the Mercedes driver. The battle for a victory between two teams has not been that intense for many years. Therefore, it will surely be a highly exciting season, where the drivers will need to use all their skills, strength, and intelligence to win.

There are several reasons for such a prediction. First of all, the difference in machinery will not be pretty significant as it has been for a few past years. During pre-reason, Red Bull proved that its car can be a worthy competitor for Mercedes. Also, Hamilton was obviously struggling through the pre-season test. Another reason for the tough battle is possible discomfort in the relationship between the parties that they will likely try to splash out while striving to overcome each other.

Will Covid affect the presence of audiences at the races?

Covid-19 remains active all over the world. This causes uncertainties regarding all the planned races. So far, we cannot be totally sure that all of them will take place. In case of a rise in the number of infected and deaths, traveling to some countries may be limited or prohibited. This makes it difficult to predict whether there will be much audience at the races.

Most circuits are going to take the necessary actions to increase the number of visitors; however, they will not be able to do much in case of restrictions due to Covid-19.

If visitors are allowed to attend the races, the very first tickets will be available at F1 Paddock Club. It allows making the dreams of F1 fans come true.

If you wish to enjoy the best possible experience from this major competition, such as getting the best seats, mingling with F1 drivers, simply hanging outside the team garages, F1 Paddock Club will be able to help you out with that.

Everyone who enjoys a luxury experience can opt for the premier seating option featured by Formula One. Such options include the best views of the Grand Prix, gourmet meals, and open bars during the racing weekend.