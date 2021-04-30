Semyon Varlamov notches his 33rd career NHL shutout

Semyon Varlamov of Samara, Russia posted his 33rd career National Hockey League shutout on Thursday. Varlamov made 25 saves as the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers 4-0 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Varlamov made seven saves in the first period, 10 saves in the second period, and eight saves in the third period. Three Rangers tied for the team lead in shots on goal with three apiece. They were Kevin Rooney of Canton, MA, Ryan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario, and Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden.

Offensively for the Islanders on Thursday, the Islanders were led in scoring by Scott Mayfield of St. Louis, MO, and Brock Nelson of Warroad, MN. They each had two assists. The Islanders’ goal scorers were Mathew Barzal of Coquitlam, British Columbia, Anthony Beauvillier of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, Leo Komarov of Narva, Estonia, and Oliver Wahlstrom of Yarmouth, ME.

So far this season, Varlamov has a record of 18 wins, nine regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He has a goals-against average of 2.05, save percentage of .928, and six shutouts. Varlamov’s six shutouts currently lead the National Hockey League.

Of Varlamov’s 33 career shutouts, eight have been with the Islanders. A total of 21 have been with the Colorado Avalanche, and four with the Washington Capitals.

The Islanders are one of four teams in the East Division that are comfortably in a playoff spot at this time. With a record of 30 wins, 15 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time, they have 65 points, and are four points back of the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, which are tied for first place with 69 points. The other team in the East Division that is comfortably in a playoff spot are the red hot Boston Bruins who are at 64 points, and lead the Rangers by six points for the final playoff spot. The Bruins have won eight of their last 10 games.