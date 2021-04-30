Watch WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps 2021 Live stream Online Highlights

The FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will be the first race of the 2021 season. There will be 35-cars taking the grid and will battle in all the classes. It is a must-watch as the total 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will mark the entry into the official championship of the Hypercars.

The opening round of the 6 race endurance championship will be held at the Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on Saturday the 1st of May. The official test will also take place at the circuit before the start of the season. This will be a two-day test and will be held on the 26th and 27th of April.

How to watch the FIA WEC 2021 6 hours Spa-Francorchamps on the live streaming?

The FIA WEC will begin on the weekend and the season opener will be telecasted on many major channels such as Eurosport, La Chaine, l’Equipe, and RTBF.

You will have to pick the channel and check the availability as per your region. You don’t have to worry about the contract like the cable TV.

Eurosport: The Eurosport channel is a channel to watch the FIA WEC 2021 6 hours Spa-Francorchamps throughout Europe. The schedule will be similar to the rebroadcast but will include the qualifying practice. It will telecast the first couple of hours and the final two hours of the race all over Europe. Eurosport Player is also an option to watch the racing event on mobiles.

Eurosport will also telecast 50% of the race live in pan Asia-Pacific and also in Australia.

L’Equipe: The L’Équipe channel will telecast the event in France. But you can watch pre-race proceedings along with the first and the last two hours of the live-action. You can watch the complete race live on the website L’Équipe. fr. RTBF: RTBF will be the channel to watch the FIA WEC 2021 6 hours Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. The channel will telecast the first 75 minutes of the race and also the final 45 minutes. RTBF will also telecast the complete race live on the RTBF Auvio, which is the digital platform of the channel. MotorTrend – It is a linear network targeted at racing fans. Motor Trend will telecast two hours live telecasts of the race in the USA and the Caribbean. The post–race conference can be seen on the MotorTrend network.

Meanwhile, SuperSport will telecast the entire race in Africa live. It is live telecasted as part of the pan-regional deal.

Then J Sports will telecast the entire race live to the fans in Japan. The South Asians will be supporting the home drivers Kazuki Nakajima and Kamui Kobayashi, they will drive Toyota’s brand-new Hypercar.

Fox sport: Fans in South America can watch the FIA WEC race on Fox Sports 3

Fans can also watch the WEC race on the FIA WEC app on the live stream. The app will stream qualifying sessions, full race, behind-the-scenes reports, and driver interviews. The FIA WEC app can be downloaded worldwide but not in the USA and Canada where it has geo-restrictions.

English commentary is available on the app when the live telecast is taking place and the official WEC highlights shows, Allan McNish will give his expert insights. He will share the screen with Martin Haven and Graham Goodwin both are experienced. Duncan Vincent and Louise Beckett will be supporting the team from the pitlane.