Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 30

8:00am: Chisora vs. Parker Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

11:00am: 2021 UWW Junior and Senior Nationals (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Moruti Mthalane vs. Sunny Edwards/Ionut Baluta vs. Michael Conlan (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Training Room: In the Gym with Canelo Alvarez (DAZN)

4:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show (DAZN)

5:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

7:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

8:00pm: CES MMA 62 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Who’s Number One: Lovato Jr. vs. Burns (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 17 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Ultimate Warrior Challenge 26 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 17 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 106 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Jorge Garcia Jimenez vs. Miguel Marriaga/Diego Armando Torres Nunez vs. Jose Andres Andrade Periban (Estrella)

11:00pm: La Capital del Box 7 ($6.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday May 1

4:00am: Kings of Kombat ($15.51 Epicentre.tv)

8:00am: 2021 NAWE All-Star Weekend (FloWrestling)

8:00am: BIBA: War On The Shore 4 (FREE Fite.tv)

11:00am: 2021 UWW Junior and Senior Nationals (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Dereck Chisora vs. Joseph Parker/Dmitry Bivol vs. Craig Richards (DAZN)

4:00pm: Subversiv 5 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+/ESPN2)

7:00pm: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna/Eduardo Ramirez vs. Isaac Avelar (Fox)

7:30pm: Combat Quest 13: Mortal Kombat II ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Arreola vs. Ruiz Jr. Pre-Show (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Chris Arreola/Jorge Cota vs. Sebastian Fundora ($49.99 Pay-Per-View/Fite)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Reyes (ESPN+/ESPN2)

Sunday May 2

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00am: 2021 NAWE All-Star Weekend (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 UWW Junior and Senior Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2021 National Prep Wrestling Championship (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who sees Chris Weidman attempt to stand on his shattered leg every time he closes his eyes dives back into the fight world for more endless horror!

1. Dereck Chisora vs. Joseph Parker/Dmitry Bivol vs. Craig Richards: An absolutely loaded card from top-to-bottom. Katie Taylor, James Tennyson, and Chris Eubank Jr.aren’t even in the main or co-main.

2. UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Reyes: Not the best offering, but Prochazka is a human buzzsaw and I’m waiting to see if Reyes can regain the form he had against Jon Jones.

3. Moruti Mthalane vs. Sunny Edwards/Ionut Baluta vs. Michael Conlan: Your usual dose of Friday afternoon British sweet science, but with an actual world championship bout!

4. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Chris Arreola/Jorge Cota vs. Sebastian Fundora: The ersatz marquee event of the weekend, and I admire them scaling down the price to fifty bucks, but it’s still too much.

5. Who’s Number One: Lovato Jr. vs. Burns: Two absolute Hall of Famers headline another loaded WNO card.

6. Subversiv 5: Eight of the best BJJ camps come in for team grappling.

7. Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna/Eduardo Ramirez vs. Isaac Avelar: I suppose this is the “prelims” on free TV, but still pretty brutal.

8. Legacy Fighting Alliance 106: Where are the title fights, LFA?? I want to enjoy these fighters for one fight before they’re on the 6:15 prelims on a UFC APEX event.

9. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 17: 20 bucks if you need your bare-knuckle fix.

10. CES MMA 62: Everyone’s favorite New England regional returns to you life FROM…Orlando?

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

N/A

BOXING

5. Junior Middleweight Bout: Jorge Cota (30-4) vs. Sebastian Fundora (16-0-1) [PBC PPV]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-2) vs. Chris Arreola (38-6-1) [PBC PPV]

3. WBA Super World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dmitry Bivol (c) (17-0) vs. Craig Richards (16-1-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO World Women’s Lightweight Championships: Katie Taylor (17-0) vs. Natasha Jonas (9-1-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. IBF World Flyweight Championship: Moruti Mthalane (c) (39-2) vs. Sunny Edwards (15-0) [Queensberry Promotions]

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Felipe Colares (9-2) vs. Luke Sanders (13-4) [UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Reyes]

4. Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko (22-4) vs. Sean Strickland (22-3) [UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Reyes]

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (14-5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (15-6) [UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Reyes]

2. Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (27-11) vs. Gigi Chikadze (12-2) [UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Reyes]

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dominick Reyes (12-2) vs. Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1) [UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Reyes]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Alex Nguyen vs. Grace Gundrum [Who’s Number One: Lovato Jr. vs. Burns]

4. 175-lb Catchweight Bout: Nicky Ryan vs. PJ Barch [Who’s Number One: Lovato Jr. vs. Burns]

3. Middleweight Bout: Tye Ruotolo vs. William Tackett [Who’s Number One: Lovato Jr. vs. Burns]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. [Who’s Number One: Lovato Jr. vs. Burns]

1. Subversiv Team Tournament [Subversiv 5]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man inching towards credibility, a literal fistful of ones per week, keeps this gravy train a-rolling!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Gilbert Burns vs. Rafael Lovato Jr.

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Dmitry Bivol over Craig Richards

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Dustin Jacoby over Ion Cutelaba

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Chris Arreola