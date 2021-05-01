Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues 5/1/2021 @ 7:00PM CST at Enterprise Arena

By Theresa Ferries and Derek Felska | May 1, 2021 12:51 pm

Minnesota Wild (31-14-4) 66pts 3rd in Honda West

3.20 Goals For Per Game (15th in the NHL)

2.67 Goals Against Per Game (10th in the NHL)

18.4% Power Play (23rd in the NHL)

82.4% Penalty Kill (9th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #97 Kirill Kaprizov ~ 23G 19A = 42pts

2. #22 Kevin Fiala ~ 18G 17A = 35pts

3. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 6G 24A = 30pts

4. #36 Mats Zuccarello ~ 10G 19A = 29pts

5. #14 Joel Eriksson Ek ~ 17G 10A = 27pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #21 Carson Soucy ~ 49 PIM’s

2. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 49 PIM’s

3. #24 Matt Dumba ~ 44 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #33 Cam Talbot (17-7-4) 2.48GAA .920%SP 2SO

2. #34 Kaapo Kahkonen (14-7-0) 2.68GAA .910%SP 2SO

Vs.

St. Louis Blues (23-19-6) 52pts 4th in Honda West

2.96 Goals For Per Game (13th in the NHL)

3.08 Goals Against Per Game (21st in the NHL)

22.3% Power Play (8th in the NHL)

75.7% Penalty Kill (28th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #57 David Perron ~ 14G 34A = 48pts

2. #90 Ryan O’Reilly ~ 22G 25A = 47pts

3. #68 Mike Hoffman ~ 16G 16A = 32pts

4. #10 Brayden Schenn ~ 13G 18A = 31pts

5. #25 Jordan Kyrou ~ 11G 19A = 30pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #41 Robert Bortuzzo ~ 47 PIM’s

2. #10 Brayden Schenn ~ 29 PIM’s

3. #72 Justin Faulk ~ 29 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #50 Jordan Binnington (15-14-5) 2.69GAA .909%SP

2. #35 Ville Husso (8-5-1) 3.46GAA .885%SP

Lines:

St. Louis Blues

Schwartz~B. Schenn~Tarasenko

Blais~O’Reilly~Perron

Sanford~Bozak~Hoffman

Clifford~Barbashev~Kyrou

Krug~Faulk

Scandella~Dunn

Walman~Parayko

Binnington

Husso

Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov~Rask~Zuccarello

Greenway~Eriksson Ek~Foligno

Johansson~Hartman~Fiala

Parise~Bonino~Sturm

Suter~Spurgeon

Brodin~Dumba

Cole~Soucy

Talbot

Kahkonen

Well people, since the weather is beyond gorgeous and this team has to show me anything worthy when playing St. Louis, I refuse to write anything about them. Enjoy the stats.