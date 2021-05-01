Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues 5/1/2021 @ 7:00PM CST at Enterprise Arena

Minnesota Wild (31-14-4) 66pts 3rd in Honda West
3.20 Goals For Per Game (15th in the NHL)
2.67 Goals Against Per Game (10th in the NHL)
18.4% Power Play (23rd in the NHL)
82.4% Penalty Kill (9th in the NHL)
Top 5 Scorers:
1. #97 Kirill Kaprizov ~ 23G 19A = 42pts
2. #22 Kevin Fiala ~ 18G 17A = 35pts
3. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 6G 24A = 30pts
4. #36 Mats Zuccarello ~ 10G 19A = 29pts
5. #14 Joel Eriksson Ek ~ 17G 10A = 27pts
Top 3 PIM’s:
1. #21 Carson Soucy ~ 49 PIM’s
2. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 49 PIM’s
3. #24 Matt Dumba ~ 44 PIM’s
Top Goaltenders:
1. #33 Cam Talbot (17-7-4) 2.48GAA .920%SP 2SO
2. #34 Kaapo Kahkonen (14-7-0) 2.68GAA .910%SP 2SO
Vs.
St. Louis Blues (23-19-6) 52pts 4th in Honda West
2.96 Goals For Per Game (13th in the NHL)
3.08 Goals Against Per Game (21st in the NHL)
22.3% Power Play (8th in the NHL)
75.7% Penalty Kill (28th in the NHL)
Top 5 Scorers:
1. #57 David Perron ~ 14G 34A = 48pts
2. #90 Ryan O’Reilly ~ 22G 25A = 47pts
3. #68 Mike Hoffman ~ 16G 16A = 32pts
4. #10 Brayden Schenn ~ 13G 18A = 31pts
5. #25 Jordan Kyrou ~ 11G 19A = 30pts
Top 3 PIM’s:
1. #41 Robert Bortuzzo ~ 47 PIM’s
2. #10 Brayden Schenn ~ 29 PIM’s
3. #72 Justin Faulk ~ 29 PIM’s
Top Goaltenders:
1. #50 Jordan Binnington (15-14-5) 2.69GAA .909%SP
2. #35 Ville Husso (8-5-1) 3.46GAA .885%SP
Lines:
St. Louis Blues
Schwartz~B. Schenn~Tarasenko
Blais~O’Reilly~Perron
Sanford~Bozak~Hoffman
Clifford~Barbashev~Kyrou
Krug~Faulk
Scandella~Dunn
Walman~Parayko
Binnington
Husso
Minnesota Wild
Kaprizov~Rask~Zuccarello
Greenway~Eriksson Ek~Foligno
Johansson~Hartman~Fiala
Parise~Bonino~Sturm
Suter~Spurgeon
Brodin~Dumba
Cole~Soucy
Talbot
Kahkonen
Well people, since the weather is beyond gorgeous and this team has to show me anything worthy when playing St. Louis, I refuse to write anything about them. Enjoy the stats.