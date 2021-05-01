Philipp Grubauer records 17th career NHL shutout

Philipp Grubauer of Rosenheim, Germany recorded his 17th career National Hockey League shutout and the sixth shutout of the 2020-21 NHL regular season on Friday. Grubauer made 21 saves as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-0 from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

Grubauer made six saves in the first period, eight saves in the second period, and seven saves in the third period. Five Sharks led the team with three shots on goal each. They were Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario, Logan Couture of Guelph, Ontario, Evander Kane of Vancouver, British Columbia, Noah Gregor of Beaumont, Alberta, and Timo Meier of Herisau, Switzerland.

Offensively, the Avalanche were led by Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland, who had one goal and two assists for three points. Two other players on the Avalanche had a multi-point game as reigning Calder Trophy winner Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta, and Gabriel Landeskog of Stockholm, Sweden each had one goal and one assist for two points.

With the shutout, Grubauer is now tied for the NHL lead this season in shutouts with six. He is tied for the NHL lead with New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov of Samara, Russia. Grubauer’s other five NHL shutouts in 2019-20 came in an 8-0 Avalanche win over the St. Louis Blues on January 15, in a 3-0 Avalanche win over the San Jose Sharks on January 28, in a 4-0 Avalanche win over the Sharks on March 3, in a 2-0 Avalanche win over the Los Angeles Kings on March 12, and in a 6-0 Avalanche win over the Minnesota Wild on March 20.

Of Grubauer’s 17 career NHL shutouts, 11 have been with the Colorado Avalanche, and six have been with the Washington Capitals. In addition to the six shutouts, Grubauer has a record of 26 wins, eight regulation losses, one loss in extra time, a marvelous goals against average of 1.94, and a save percentage of .922 in 2020-21.