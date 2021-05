San Jose (Brent Burns) called for tripping at 9:15 of the 3rd period. — x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 2, 2021

The Colorado Avalanche are one of, perhaps the two or three best teams in the league. They are proving it almost entirely on the ice. Their in game Twitter thread is less a commentary than a live box score.

In any event, all of San Jose is just Brent Burns, and he tripped an Avalanche.